LD Munich, January 23, 2025, Order Regarding Cost And Confidentiality, UPC_CFI_815/2024

1. Key takeaways

Restrictions on confidential information apply to third parties and the public

The Court referred to a previous order from the Central Division Paris in UPC_CFI_367/2023. It indicated that Meril would have unlimited access to the costs application, while restrictions on confidential information would apply to third parties and the public.

2. Division

Local Division Munich

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_815/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Application for a cost decision

Application for confidentiality

5. Parties

Claimant: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Defendants: Meril GmbH, Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd.

6. Patent(s)

EP 3 646 825

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 262A RoP; Section 247 German Civil Code; Article 58 UPCA

