CD Paris, September 17, 2023, Order Of The Court Of First Instance, UPC_CFI_189/2024

Key takeaways

Extension of time period pursuant to R. 9.3(a) RoP in "exceptional cases"

An extension of the time period to file a counterclaim for infringement (R. 49 RoP) can be justified pursuant to R. 9.3(a) RoP if the Defendant provides sufficient evidence that the submission of documents in the CMS was not possible due to a technical error of the CMS and if the Defendant lodged the documents in an alternative workflow according to R. 9 RoP and also informed the Court via e-mail including the respective documents in the e-mail.

Division

Central Division Paris

UPC number

UPC_CFI_189/2024

Type of proceedings

revocation action

Parties

Applicant: 1) Meril Life Sciences Private Ltd., 2) Meril GmbH, 3) Meril Italy S.r.l.

Respondent: Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Patent(s)

EP 4 151 181

Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 9.3 (a) and Rule 49 RoP

