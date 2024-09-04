ARTICLE
4 September 2024

CoA, August 21, 2024, Order On A Request For A Discretionary Review Pursuant To R. 220.3 RoP, UPC_CoA_469/2024

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Bardehle Pagenberg logo
BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
Explore Firm Details
The exclusion of a specific natural person from the confidentiality club in the context of a R. 262.A order requires concrete reasons...
Germany Intellectual Property
Photo of Saskia Mertsching
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

1. Key takeaways

The exclusion of a specific natural person from the confidentiality club in the context of a R. 262.A order requires concrete reasons

The abstract risk that an in-house counsel could breach the confidentiality obligation due to conflicts of interest if the in-house counsel is included in the group of persons entitled to access confidential information in accordance with R.262A RoP is not sufficient to refuse his inclusion, unless there are concrete circumstances that justify such a suspicion.

2. Division

Luxemburg Court of Appeal

3. UPC number

UPC_CoA_469/2024

APL_45142/2024

4. Type of proceedings

Request for discretionary review pursuant to R. 220.3 RoP following an application pursuant to R.262A RoP

5. Parties

Respondents and Claimants in the main proceedings:

  1. DISH Technologies L.L.C., Englewood, USA
  2. Sling TV L.L.C., Englewood, USA

Appellants and Defendants in the main proceeding:

  1. AYLO PREMIUM LTD, Nikosia, Zypern
  2. AYLO Billing Limited, Dublin, Irland
  3. AYLO FREESITES LTD, Nikosia, Zypern

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 479 680

7. Jurisdictions

8. Body of legislation / Rules

R. 220.3 RoP; R.262.A RoP

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Saskia Mertsching
Saskia Mertsching
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More