1. Key takeaways
The exclusion of a specific natural person from the confidentiality club in the context of a R. 262.A order requires concrete reasons
The abstract risk that an in-house counsel could breach the confidentiality obligation due to conflicts of interest if the in-house counsel is included in the group of persons entitled to access confidential information in accordance with R.262A RoP is not sufficient to refuse his inclusion, unless there are concrete circumstances that justify such a suspicion.
2. Division
Luxemburg Court of Appeal
3. UPC number
UPC_CoA_469/2024
APL_45142/2024
4. Type of proceedings
Request for discretionary review pursuant to R. 220.3 RoP following an application pursuant to R.262A RoP
5. Parties
Respondents and Claimants in the main proceedings:
- DISH Technologies L.L.C., Englewood, USA
- Sling TV L.L.C., Englewood, USA
Appellants and Defendants in the main proceeding:
- AYLO PREMIUM LTD, Nikosia, Zypern
- AYLO Billing Limited, Dublin, Irland
- AYLO FREESITES LTD, Nikosia, Zypern
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 479 680
7. Jurisdictions
8. Body of legislation / Rules
R. 220.3 RoP; R.262.A RoP
