Key takeaways
Sufficient interest for intervention to be admissible
Purchase of accused product establishes interest for intervention to be admissible
Intervener may request security for costs
2. Division
LD Vienna
3. UPC number
UPC_CFI_33/2024
4. Type of proceedings
Infringement Proceedings
5. Parties
Claimant: SWARCO Futurit Verkehrssignalsysteme GmbH
Defendant: STRABAG Infrastructure & Safety Solutions GmbH
Intervener: Chainzone Technology (Foshan) Co., Ltd.
6. Patent(s)
EP 2 643 717
7. Body of legislation / Rules
Rule 158, 313, 314 RoP, Art. 69 UPCA
