23 September 2025

LD Paris, September 17, 2025, Procedural Order, UPC_CFI_697/2025

Germany Intellectual Property
Kerstin Galler
1. Key takeaway

Appropriate length of objection is related to length of application for provisional measures.

The application filed had a length of 30 pages. Even though two intellectual property titles (a patent and its corressponding supplementary protection certificate) are at issue, the 470-page objection filed by the respondent was held to be inappropriate in the context of provisional measures proceedings, particularly given the timeline (response to objection 10 days after the objection, rejoinder to the response to the objection 8 days after the response and oral hearing 7 days after the rejoinder).

As a consequence, the respondent was ordered to file a 70-page summary within 2 days.

2. Division

Paris local division

3. UPC number

UPC_CFI_697/2025

4. Type of proceedings

Proceedings for provisional and protective measures

5. Parties

Merz Therapeutics GmbH, Merz Pharmaceuticals LLC, Merz Pharma France (all Applicants)

Viatris Santé (Respondent)

6. Patent(s)

EP 2 377 536

7. Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 206 RoP, Rule 331.1 RoP

Kerstin Galler
