CoA, September 24, 2025, Order On Time Extension, UPC_CoA: Pending

Key takeaways

Extension of deadline for filing Statement of grounds of appeal by three working days granted (thereby partially granting the request for a two week extension) without hearing the respondent.

The following reasons were considered in favor of an extension pursuant to R. 9.3 lit. (a) RoP: Two days oral hearing of lead attorney at the EPO at the time of extension of the deadline; extension would not prevent the enforcement of the impugned order.

The court didn't hear the respondent, arguing it had taken both parties interest into account and the interest of the respondent were sufficiently secured since the impugned order was enforceable.

Division

CoA

UPC number

pending (first instance UPC_CFI_479/2025; ACT_25599/2025; ORD_36708/2025)

Type of proceedings

Appeal

Parties

Industriebeteiligungs- und Beratungs GmbH; BEGA-Consult Internationale Handelsagentur GmbH & Co KG; BEGA BBK Sp. z o.o. sp. K; NEG Novex Großhandelsgesellschaft für Elektro- und Haustechnik GmbH (Appellants) vs. Washtower IP B.V.; Washtower B.V. (Respondents)

Patent(s)

EP 3522755

Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 9.3 RoP

self

Proc_Order_Time_extension_BEGA_NEG v WASHTOWER_2025-09-24_Signed Download