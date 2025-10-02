ARTICLE
2 October 2025

CoA, September 24, 2025, Order On Time Extension, UPC_CoA: Pending

BP
Bardehle Pagenberg

Contributor

Bardehle Pagenberg logo
BARDEHLE PAGENBERG combines the expertise of attorneys-at-law and patent attorneys. As one of the largest IP firms in Europe, BARDEHLE PAGENBERG advises in all fields of Intellectual Property, including all procedures before the patent and trademark offices as well as litigation before the courts through all instances.
Explore Firm Details
Extension of deadline for filing Statement of grounds of appeal by three working days granted (thereby partially granting the request for a two week extension) without hearing the respondent.
Germany Intellectual Property
Ronja M. Schregle
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Key takeaways

Extension of deadline for filing Statement of grounds of appeal by three working days granted (thereby partially granting the request for a two week extension) without hearing the respondent.

The following reasons were considered in favor of an extension pursuant to R. 9.3 lit. (a) RoP: Two days oral hearing of lead attorney at the EPO at the time of extension of the deadline; extension would not prevent the enforcement of the impugned order.

The court didn't hear the respondent, arguing it had taken both parties interest into account and the interest of the respondent were sufficiently secured since the impugned order was enforceable.

Division

CoA

UPC number

pending (first instance UPC_CFI_479/2025; ACT_25599/2025; ORD_36708/2025)

Type of proceedings

Appeal

Parties

Industriebeteiligungs- und Beratungs GmbH; BEGA-Consult Internationale Handelsagentur GmbH & Co KG; BEGA BBK Sp. z o.o. sp. K; NEG Novex Großhandelsgesellschaft für Elektro- und Haustechnik GmbH (Appellants) vs. Washtower IP B.V.; Washtower B.V. (Respondents)

Patent(s)

EP 3522755

Body of legislation / Rules

Rule 9.3 RoP

self

Proc_Order_Time_extension_BEGA_NEG v WASHTOWER_2025-09-24_Signed Download

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ronja M. Schregle
Ronja M. Schregle
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More