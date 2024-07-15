LD Mannheim, July 3, 2024, Order Re Protection Of Confidential Information, UPC_CFI_471/2023

Access to unredacted documents is restricted to a limited group

Access to the unredacted version of the responses to the complaint is restricted on the plaintiffs' side to the following persons:

a) the plaintiffs' legal representatives and their internal support staff,

There is no reason to restrict access on the part of the plaintiffs' authorised representatives to a certain number or even to named EPG representatives and their named internal assistants.

b) external experts upon request,

If authorised representatives wish to use external assistants with regard to confidential information, they must name them in advance so that a court decision can be made on this.

c) three employees on the plaintiffs' side.

Access for three natural persons is generally not objectionable in terms of numbers in case of complex technical matter.

The court denied the request to extend access to representatives in a parallel case