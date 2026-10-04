When A Lease Ends But The Dispute Begins

A high-value vehicle lease can look straightforward until the leasing company fails. Then the business using the vehicle may find itself caught between an insolvent supplier and the bank that funded the deal. A recent dispute involving a Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG shows why the fine print matters.

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A high-value vehicle lease can look straightforward until the leasing company fails. Then the business using the vehicle may find itself caught between an insolvent supplier and the bank that funded the deal. A recent dispute involving a Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG shows why the fine print matters.

The arrangement was a partial amortisation lease agreement. In simple terms, the monthly payments did not cover the vehicle’s full value. A remaining amount, known as the residual value, was left for the end of the term. The contract also gave the leasing company an Andienungsrecht or ‘option-to-sell’ right. This meant it could require the lessee to buy the vehicle at the agreed residual value plus VAT.

That structure is common in the market. The leasing company often assigns its payment claims to a bank to obtain funding. The vehicle may also be transferred to the bank as security. The leasing company remains the customer-facing contractual partner, while the bank has a powerful economic interest in the payments and the vehicle.

In this case, the leasing company entered insolvency. The lessee then paid the agreed net residual value of €28,168.50 to the account designated by the financing bank. The bank later demanded a further €12,241.52 or proof relating to VAT, and withheld the vehicle registration certificate Part II, often called the Fahrzeugbrief. After a formal deadline and the prospect of legal proceedings, the certificate was released. The bank nevertheless stated that it did not accept any legal obligation or acknowledge that ownership had passed.

Why This Matters Legally

When the ‘option-to-sell’ right is exercised, the parties may be entering into a sale at the price fixed in the lease documents. That is a critical point. The agreed residual value, the payment instructions and the identity of the party entitled to receive payment must all be assessed together. A dispute about VAT does not automatically permit a finance provider to seek a second payment from the lessee. Nor does holding the registration certificate necessarily resolve the question of ownership or delivery obligations.

The wider context can make matters more complex. Public reporting has linked the insolvency of Nürnberger Leasing to the so-called Causa Sutil, involving the financing and marketing of high-value vehicles. Whatever the background, insolvency can turn an ordinary end-of-lease transaction into a contest over documents, money and control of the asset.

So What Should Businesses Do?

Business owners and commercial lessees should not assume that payment instructions or a bank’s verbal confirmation close the file. Before the lease ends, check the residual-value clause, the purchase mechanism, the assignment notice and who holds the vehicle papers. Keep a clear record of every payment and communication. If the leasing company or financier becomes insolvent, act early. The right approach depends on the exact contract and the security structure. Prompt legal advice can help protect the vehicle, avoid duplicate demands and preserve leverage before the dispute escalates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.