Bankruptcy Of Hortilux, Agrilight And AP Nederland B.V.

Last updated on 15 September 2026

On Thursday 10 and Friday 11 September 2026, the District Court of The Hague granted a suspension of payments to Dool Industries B.V., Dool Industries Holding B.V., Hortilux Schréder B.V., Agrilight B.V., Lights Interaction Agro B.V. and AP Nederland B.V. On Friday 11 September, these suspensions of payments were converted into bankruptcy proceedings.

Stefan van Wijk, partner and lawyer at BUREN, has been appointed administrator in these bankruptcy proceedings.

Restart of the business

The companies’ activities consist of the development, assembly and sale of various lighting installations for greenhouse horticulture under the Hortilux brand and for livestock and poultry housing under the Agrilight brand. Production takes place at the AP Nederland B.V. factory in Groningen. In addition, AP Nederland B.V. manufactures control cabinets for various customers.

Intensive efforts are currently underway to achieve a restart of the companies. With the assistance of management, the bankruptcy trustee is preparing an information memorandum that will be shared with potentially interested parties. Encouragingly, more than ten parties have already approached the bankruptcy trustee on their own initiative to express an interest in the activities of Agrilight, Hortilux and AP Nederland. These include companies operating in the same industry as well as investment firms that may be interested in acquiring the businesses as a whole.

It is clear that, over the past several decades, a strong business with well-established brands has been built. In addition, management has provided the bankruptcy trustee with a list of parties that may also be interested. The bankruptcy trustee expects to be able to share the first information with interested parties in the coming days and to hold initial discussions with potential candidates next week.

For the time being, the companies’ activities will continue as much as possible in the usual manner. The aim is to provide clarity within the next few weeks.

Parties interested in a restart of Dool Industries B.V., Dool Industries Holding B.V., Hortilux Schréder B.V., Agrilight B.V., Lights Interaction Agro B.V. and AP Nederland B.V. may contact the administrator by email or by telephone on +31 (0)70 318 4200.

Creditors may submit their claims to the bankruptcy trustee by email.