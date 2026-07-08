EU Adopts Directive On The Harmonization Of Insolvency Law: Key Aspects And Implications For Germany

On March 30, 2026, the Council of the European Union approved a directive on the harmonization of certain aspects of insolvency law, following a European Commission proposal of December 7, 2022, and extensive trilogue negotiations. This directive, which was published in the Official Journal of the European Union on April 1, 2026, pursues a minimum harmonization approach: It sets baseline requirements in selected areas critical to the efficiency of insolvency proceedings while allowing Member States to maintain or adopt more protective standards. Member States must transpose the directive into national law by January 22, 2029.

The directive covers six key areas:

Insolvency avoidance actions (Insolvenzanfechtung) , establishing minimum standards for setting aside preferential, incongruent, and intentionally prejudicial pre-insolvency transactions;





, establishing minimum standards for setting aside preferential, incongruent, and intentionally prejudicial pre-insolvency transactions; Asset tracing (Aufspürung von Vermögenswerten) , providing insolvency practitioners with enhanced access to bank account registries, beneficial ownership registers, land registries, and other national databases, including on a cross-border basis;





, providing insolvency practitioners with enhanced access to bank account registries, beneficial ownership registers, land registries, and other national databases, including on a cross-border basis; Pre-pack proceedings (Pre-Pack-Verfahren) , introducing a two-phase procedure to enable the sale of the debtor's business as a going concern, with a preparatory phase under an independent monitor being followed by a court-supervised liquidation phase;





, introducing a two-phase procedure to enable the sale of the debtor's business as a going concern, with a preparatory phase under an independent monitor being followed by a court-supervised liquidation phase; A duty for directors to file for insolvency (Insolvenzantragspflicht) , establishing for the first time at the EU level a general obligation for directors to file within three months of becoming aware of the company's insolvency, with civil liability for breach;





, establishing for the first time at the EU level a general obligation for directors to file within three months of becoming aware of the company's insolvency, with civil liability for breach; Creditors' committees (Gläubigerausschüsse) , requiring Member States to provide for committees safeguarding collective creditor interests, including cross-border creditors; and





, requiring Member States to provide for committees safeguarding collective creditor interests, including cross-border creditors; and Transparency measures (Transparenzmaßnahmen), obliging each Member State to produce a standardized fact sheet concerning its national insolvency framework by July 22, 2029, to be made publicly available through the European Justice Portal.

Implications for German Law

For the German legal system, the need for legislative action is expected to remain manageable. The German Insolvency Code (Insolvenzordnung) already meets or exceeds the directive's minimum standards in several key respects. In the area of avoidance actions, sections 130 et seq. of the Insolvency Code substantially cover the directive's requirements. Furthermore, German law is notably stricter, with avoidance periods of up to four years for gratuitous transactions (section 134) and up to 10 years for intentionally fraudulent transactions (section 133), compared to 12 months and two years, respectively, under the directive. Similarly, the directive's maximum three-month filing period for directors allows more time than does German law, which mandates filing within six weeks in cases of inability to pay debts (Zahlungsunfähigkeit) and three weeks in cases of over-indebtedness (Überschuldung). German creditors' committee rules under sections 67 et seq. of the Insolvency Code likewise go beyond the directive's requirements.

Nevertheless, significant implementation efforts will be necessary in two areas. First, the pre-pack procedure will require a new statutory basis. While German practice already follows a largely consistent approach, with preliminary insolvency administrators (vorläufige Insolvenzverwalter) typically initiating structured investor processes after filing, there is no formal legal framework for the monitor's institutional role or for the transfer of contracts without counterparty consent as envisaged by the directive. Second, legislative action is needed to establish cross-border access to registries, for which German law currently lacks comparable provisions.

Outlook

Rather than representing a fundamental overhaul of German insolvency law, the directive confirms German law's already high level of creditor protection. The remaining implementation effort is concentrated in two areas: (i) the statutory establishment of pre-pack proceedings and (ii) the creation of a legal framework for cross-border registry access. It appears that German insolvency law has served as a key point of reference for the EU Council in several material respects.