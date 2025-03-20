ARTICLE
20 March 2025

Prosecution To Proceed Against Individuals Alleged To Have Exported Machinery To Crimea

DM
European Union International Law
Mark Handley
It is being reported that the Hamburg regional court has ordered that trial should proceed against two of the five individuals who being investigated for alleged exports of machinery to Crimea in breach of the EU's sanctions.

As per our earlier posts (from 2024 and 2021 and 2018), the investigation relates to power generating turbines exported from Germany. Last year five individuals were charged.

The trial will now proceed against two of these with the court ruling that there was insufficient evidence against the other three. The prosecutor's office has appealed the decision in relation to the other three.

Authors
Mark Handley
