ARTICLE
13 February 2025

Investigation Into Alleged Sanctions Breaches By Roman Abramovich

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Germany International Law
Mark Handley
It is being reported that investigations have been commenced in Germany in relation to suspected sanctions breaches by Roman Abramovich.

Actions by the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Central Sanctions Enforcement Office have included raids on properties and the confiscation of luxury cars and artwork.

The suspected breaches of Regulation 269/2014 are the failure to properly or adequately disclose his frozen assets, including a 19th-century villa in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

It is also being reported that Mr Abramovich's lawyer has said that he is not the ultimate owner of the villa or the confiscated luxury cars.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
