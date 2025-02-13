Investigation Into Alleged Sanctions Breaches By Roman Abramovich

It is being reported that investigations have been commenced in Germany in relation to suspected sanctions breaches by Roman Abramovich.

Actions by the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Central Sanctions Enforcement Office have included raids on properties and the confiscation of luxury cars and artwork.

The suspected breaches of Regulation 269/2014 are the failure to properly or adequately disclose his frozen assets, including a 19th-century villa in Garmisch-Partenkirchen

It is also being reported that Mr Abramovich's lawyer has said that he is not the ultimate owner of the villa or the confiscated luxury cars.

