29 January 2025

Raids And Arrests Of Suspected Exporters Of Luxury Cars To Russia And Belarus

It is being reported that on 16 January raids were carried out at six addressed in Ludwigshafen, Schifferstadt and Mannheim and a 53-year old was arrested on suspicion of exporting over 150 luxury cars to Russia and Belarus valued at more than €7,500,000.

Cash and cars valued at more than €500,000 were seized and accounts frozen.

The same article reports on another case from November 2024 (also reported here), in which a 26-year old was arrested and detained on suspicion of exporting 30 luxury cars to Russia valued at around €3,500,000.

