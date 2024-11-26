ARTICLE
26 November 2024

Three Individuals In Custody For Exporting Nearly 100 Cars To Russia In Breach Of Sanctions

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

It is being reported that the Mannheim Public Prosecutor's Office has three people in custody on suspicion of exporting luxury cars to Russia in breach of EU sanctions.
Germany International Law
A car manufacturer made a suspicious activity report regarding the exporter, which led to the investigation.

The three individuals are a married couple who run two car dealerships and a third person who was an employee.

It is alleged that they exported nearly 100 cars to Russia via third countries with a total value of nearly €15 million.

As part of the raids, the prosecutors also secured the freezing of €1.3 million.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

