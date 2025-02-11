Amendment To German Investment Ordinance – Additional Flexibility For Alternative Investments

The German Investment Ordinance (GIO) is being amended (Eighth Amending Ordinance (https://www.recht.bund.de/bgbl/1/2025/31/VO.html). For the insurance companies within its scope the following

A. Executive Summary

The German Investment Ordinance (GIO) is being amended (Eighth Amending Ordinance (https://www.recht.bund.de/bgbl/1/2025/31/VO.html). For the insurance companies within its scope the following changes regarding investments are provided:

Implementation of a separate infrastructure quota of 5 % of the guarantee assets (Sicherungsvermögen);

application of the escape clause (Öffnungsklausel, cf. § 2(2) GIO) for investments exceeding applicable issuer-related diversification limits; and

expansion of the risk capital investment quota from 35 % to 40 % of the guarantee assets.

The Eighth Amending Ordinance thus provides for amendments to the Investment Ordinance that were originally included in the draft of a Second Act to Strengthen Occupational Pensions and to Amend Other Laws (Zweites Betriebsrentenstärkungsgesetz). They should also be relevant to German professional pension schemes (berufsständische Versorgungswerke) and supplementary pension funds (Zusatzversorgungskassen) to which requirements equivalent to those set forth in the GIO apply under applicable German state laws and even to insurance companies subject to Solvency II, in the latter case to the extent that the relevant entity is subject to the GIO in accordance with its internal investment guidelines. As regards to the infrastructure quota in particular, both the investment strategy and reporting of an AIF concerned are expected to be decisive going forward.

B. Amendments in Detail

Below, we summarize the key amendments to the Investment Ordinance:

I. Implementation of a Separate Infrastructure Quota

1. Changes

The asset-mix quotas regulated in the Investment Ordinance are being expanded to include an infrastructure quota (amounting to 5 % of the guarantee assets). Where the quota applies to an investment, such investment will not have to be taken into account for existing asset-mix quotas such as the risk capital investment quota (currently 35 % of the guarantee assets, 40 % in future) and the participation quota (15 % of the guarantee assets) or the quota for alternative investments (7.5 % of the guarantee assets). To be eligible for the infrastructure quota, an asset needs to be in line with existing requirements for one of the asset types set forth in the GIO, i.e. eligibility of an investment under the so-called escape clause would not be sufficient. The new quota applies to both direct and indirect investments aimed at financing infrastructure assets and infrastructure companies through equity or debt instruments. These investments must serve the construction, expansion, renovation, maintenance, provision, holding, operation, or management of infrastructure. Additionally, the ordinance clarifies that infrastructure project companies may be held via participation instruments under § 2 (1) No. 13 (b) GIO, as referenced in § 261 (1) No. 4 of the German Investment Code (KAGB).

According to the explanatory memorandum to the Second Act to Strengthen Occupational Pensions and to Amend Other Laws (Zweites Betriebsrentenstärkungsgesetz), the introduction of the infrastructure quota is not intended to cap infrastructure investments at 5 % of the guarantee assets. Rather, these investments may also be allocated to other asset-mixed quotas, depending on the investment type under § 2 (1) GIO. Consequently, infrastructure investments may – but do not have to, nor must they primarily – be allocated under the new infrastructure quota.

2. Assessment

Infrastructure investments are not captured separately in the asset catalogue of the GIO. To date, they used to be included in the risk capital investment quota and the participation quota, or alternatively in the real estate quota (25 % of the guarantee assets). Due to the increasing allocation of investments by institutional investors to alternative investments, the above quotas tend to be utilized to a greater extent. As a result, infrastructure investments may not be pursued in view of the competition for quotas with other alternative investments.

The amended Investment Ordinance is intended to provide some relief in this respect by creating a quota exclusively reserved for infrastructure investments (as such investments are also considered to be of political desire). A specific asset-mix quota for infrastructure investments has already been in place for professional pension schemes in North Rhine-Westphalia since 2021 (https://www.pe-magazin.de/infrastrukturquote-neue-regelung-schafft-attraktive-anlagemoeglichkeiten-fuer-versorgungswerke/). However, using such quota requires prior approval by the regulator for each pension scheme concerned. In contrast, the amended Investment Ordinance provides for a general infrastructure quota without any filing requirements.

The scope of infrastructure assets and infrastructure companies covered by the amended Investment Ordinance appears to be comprehensive in principle, especially given that it does not provide a standalone definition of infrastructure (unlike the earlier draft of the Second Act to Strengthen Occupational Pensions and to Amend Other Laws). This approach mirrors the regulatory practice in North Rhine-Westphalia, where the supervisory authority intentionally refrained from defining infrastructure investments. A useful reference point could be Article 1 (55a) of Delegated Regulation 2015/35, which defines infrastructure as physical assets, structures or facilities, systems and networks that provide or support essential public services.

For open-ended special AIFs, the explanatory memorandum to the Second Act to Strengthen Occupational Pensions and to Amend Other Laws states that infrastructure assets included in such funds should be eligible for the infrastructure quota. This issue is also relevant for directly investing funds and fund-of-funds structures, raising the question as to the extent to which participations in AIF should be assessed solely and uniformly on the basis of the relevant AIF's investment strategy or on the basis of a look-through to underlying (target) AIFs or infrastructure companies/assets. A look-through would require granular reporting on the respective target funds or infrastructure companies/assets and their classification as infrastructure investments (similar to the requirements for Solvency II or CRR investors).

The Eighth Amending Ordinance does not provide for the implementation of an infrastructure quota for pension funds (Pensionsfonds) regulated under the German Pension Fund Supervision Ordinance (Pensionsfonds-Aufsichtsverordnung – "PFSO") which contains the same asset types as GIO. At first glance, this appears to be consistent as almost no fixed asset-mix quotas apply to most pension funds so the existence of a separate infrastructure quota seems less relevant. However, infrastructure investments might qualify as investments in investment funds with an alternative investment strategy (cf. § 17 (1) No. 17 PFSO) which have to be limited to a prudent level. Thus, despite the broader objective of facilitating infrastructure investments, such investments have not been granted preferential treatment under the PFSO.

II. Application of the Escape Clause for Investments Exceeding Debtor-Related Diversification Limits

1. Changes

The so-called escape clause can henceforth be used in cases where an investment in a debtor would exceed applicable issuer-related diversification limits (e.g. in the amount of 1 % of the guarantee assets with respect to an investment in a closed-ended AIF).

2. Assessment

The escape clause to date applies to investments that do not fall under a category of the regular catalogue of asset types eligible for GIO investors or for which one or more asset-mix quotas have already been fully utilised. The amended Investment Ordinance now provides that the escape clause can also be used if an issuer-related diversification limit would otherwise be exceeded. However, this does not entail an extension of the escape clause. It remains limited to 5 % of the guarantee assets with the possibility of an increase to 10 % in individual cases.

III. Expansion of the Risk Capital Investment Quota to 40 %

1. Changes

The risk capital investment quota is increased from 35 % to 40 % of the guarantee assets.

2. Assessment

The risk capital investment quota relates to a majority of investment types that are relevant for alternative investments. In addition to equity

investments, it also includes subordinated debt and profit participation rights as well as direct private equity investments and shares in private equity/debt funds or funds with alternative strategies. The increase in the quota also supports numerous commitments in connection with

infrastructure and renewable energies and is a positive signal in this respect.

C. Conclusion and Next Steps

The amendments to the Investment Ordinance will enter into force on February 7, 2025. The draft is one of a series of current measures at German state level and legislative proposals at German federal level that are intended to raise capital, particularly from institutional investors, for investments in infrastructure and renewable energies. Not all of these legislative proposals were enacted before the collapse of the current German government coalition. It is therefore encouraging that the Federal Ministry of Finance is now implementing parts of the Second Act to Strengthen Occupational Pensions and to Amend Other Laws by way of an ordinance. It is to be hoped that further initiatives will be pursued by the future federal government. We will continue to monitor further developments and keep you informed.

