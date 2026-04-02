Cross-border Mobility As A Legal Matter: Why It's No Longer Just An HR Function

For decades, global mobility was considered a subset of HR, which primarily handled logistics, compensation, and employee support. Today, that approach is no longer enough. The legal consequences of cross-border workforce deployment have expanded to such an extent that global mobility must now be understood as a distinct legal discipline rather than an administrative HR function.

Cross-border workforce deployment now sits at the intersection of immigration, employment law, tax, social security, and corporate compliance. Each assignment, business trip, or remote working arrangement can trigger legal obligations in one or more jurisdictions – and failure to address them proactively carries real risk.

Even routine mobility decisions can have hidden consequences. A short-term assignment may require a work permit, a business traveller may unknowingly breach local labour rules, and an employee working remotely from another country could trigger tax residency, social security liabilities, or even permanent establishment for the employer. These issues arise regardless of job title or internal HR classification.

Jurisdictional conflicts further complicate matters. Employment contracts governed by one law may still be affected by mandatory rules in the host country, and regulators increasingly focus on how work is actually performed rather than just what the contract says. This can result in unexpected employee localisation, application of local dismissal protections, or retroactive compliance claims.

HR teams alone cannot manage these risks. Policies and approvals cannot substitute for statutory compliance. Without legal oversight embedded from the start, organisations may rely on fragmented advice, creating gaps and inconsistencies and, therefore, vulnerabilities and potential collateral damage.

To mitigate risks, companies should:

Integrate legal reviews into the mobility lifecycle, from immigration to tax and employment law checkpoints;

Assess each cross-border arrangement, including short-term assignments and remote work, for jurisdiction-specific risks;

Clarify accountability between HR and legal teams, ensuring both execution and compliance; and

Provide clear guidance for employees and managers, so everyone understands what is permitted and what is not in each jurisdiction.

Global mobility has evolved into a permanent legal discipline. In failing to recognise this, organisations risk managing mobility reactively, often responding only after enforcement actions, litigation, or reputational impact. By embedding legal oversight and practical compliance steps, companies can support flexible workforce deployment while safeguarding themselves from unintended consequences.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.