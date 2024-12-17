European Union/Schengen Area: Bulgaria, Romania To Partially Join Schengen Area In March 2024

At a Glance

Update – December 12, 2024 : The European Council has confirmed that effective January 1, 2025, Bulgaria and Romania will fully join the Schengen Area, with border checks for land-based travel to cease.

: The European Council has confirmed that effective January 1, 2025, Bulgaria and Romania will fully join the Schengen Area, with border checks for land-based travel to cease. Effective March 31, 2024, Bulgaria and Romania will partially join Europe's Schengen Area, with border checks to cease for any air- or sea-based travel between Bulgaria, Romania and other Schengen Area countries.

Air and sea travel between Bulgaria, Romania and Schengen Area countries will become easier and quicker, as affected travelers will no longer be subject to border control inspections.

Until further notice, border checks will continue to apply for any land-based travel between either Bulgaria or Romania and other Schengen Area countries. The European Council will continue talks in 2024 to lift such land border checks.

Update January 8, 2024: Following further guidance from EU officials, it has been clarified that Bulgaria and Romania are expected to start issuing uniform Schengen C visas from March 31, 2024.

The situation

A closer look

Update January 8, 2024: Following further guidance from EU officials, it has been clarified that Bulgaria and Romania are expected to start issuing uniform Schengen C visas from March 31, 2024. Generally, national entry visas only provide transit rights through Schengen Area countries (unless the Schengen Area country has specifically granted entry and stay rights for such visas).



Impact

Background

Bulgaria and Romania – which entered the European Union in 2007 ­– have been trying to join the Schengen Area for over a decade. In recent times, Austria has opposed admitting Bulgaria and Romania, citing concerns about management of irregular migration. In December 2023, Austria conceded this position and allowed the removal of border checks for air and sea travel.

Looking ahead

In 2024, the European Council will continue talks to lift land border checks with Bulgaria and Romania. No date has yet been set for a further vote on this issue. We will monitor and report related developments. Update – December 12, 2024: The European Council has confirmed that effective January 1, 2025, Bulgaria and Romania will fully join the Schengen Area, with border checks for land-based travel to cease.

