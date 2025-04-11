Entrevista a Alfredo Guzmán Saladín: Cómo Mudarte a República Dominicana y Vivir Libre de Impuestos (Video)

Guzmán Ariza is the largest law firm in the Dominican Republic with 47 lawyers and seven offices throughout the country. Our firm is full-service with multilingual attorneys equipped to help the clients in business and personal matters, across a wide variety of areas in corporate and business law or litigation.
Paco C. y Lavi García del vlog Libertador Fiscal
entrevistaron a nuestro socio Alfredo Guzmán Saladín,
sobre las oportunidades migratorias y fiscales en la
República Dominicana. En esta entrevista, Alfredo presenta
información clave para aquellas personas que están
considerando establecerse o invertir en el país.
