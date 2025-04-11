ARTICLE
11 April 2025

Entrevista a Alfredo Guzmán Saladín: Cómo Mudarte a República Dominicana y Vivir Libre de Impuestos (Video)

Dominican Republic Immigration
Paco C. y Lavi García del vlog Libertador Fiscal entrevistaron a nuestro socio Alfredo Guzmán Saladín, sobre las oportunidades migratorias y fiscales en la República Dominicana. En esta entrevista, Alfredo presenta información clave para aquellas personas que están considerando establecerse o invertir en el país.

