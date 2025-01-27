Key Updates To The Law On Games Of Chance In Serbia

On November 28, 2024, the Serbian Ministry of Finance introduced amendments to the Law on Games of Chance ("Official Gazette of the RS", No. 18/20). These changes, which took effect on January 6, 2025, bring significant updates to the gambling industry, particularly concerning financial transactions and online betting operations.

Key Changes at a Glance

Operator Financial Obligations

Gambling operators are now required to ensure that all transaction-related equipment, such as electronic devices for deposits and withdrawals, complies with newly established standards. These standards aim to enhance the monitoring of bets and payments. Cash Transaction Limits

Stricter regulations have been introduced for handling large cash transactions. Specifically, individual players are now restricted to cash deposits or withdrawals exceeding 1,175,000 dinars within a 30-day period. This applies whether the funds are deposited in person or through bank accounts. Electronic Payments and Bonuses

Operators must maintain clear records of electronic payments, including issuing electronic confirmations for wagers. Furthermore, bonuses offered for game participation must be properly tracked and recorded to ensure compliance. Jackpots

Clearer rules have been established for the generation and awarding of jackpots. A systematic approach is now required, ensuring that player stakes are collected and processed in a manner that facilitates the random distribution of jackpot prizes. Player Account Transfers

Player fund transfers—whether between their own accounts or to other players—are now subject to specific legal conditions. As a result, certain online games that facilitated direct player-to-player fund transfers, such as live online poker, have been discontinued.

Eurofast's Take

The recent amendments aim to enhance transparency and accountability within the gambling industry while aligning with broader regulatory standards. Operators must adapt to these changes to ensure compliance and minimize potential disruptions.

