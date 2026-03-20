British Virgin Islands Investment Funds - Spring 2026 Update

Briefing Summary:

Our investment funds team outline the latest developments within the investment funds market in the British Virgin Islands, detailing the latest statistics published by the Financial Services Commission in Q4 2025.

British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission Statistics – Q4 2025

In our previous newsletter, we reviewed the Statistical Bulletin published by the British Virgin Islands Financial Services Commission ("FSC") for Q2 2025. As a follow-up, the FSC has now released its Statistical Bulletin for Q4 2025 (available here, with investment business statistics at page 17).

The FSC approved the registration of 47 new investment funds in Q4 2025, primarily comprising approved funds, private investment funds and professional funds. This represents a decrease of approximately 24% compared to Q3 2025 (62) and approximately 22% compared to Q4 2024 (60).

Notwithstanding the quarterly decline in new registrations, the total number of investment funds registered with the FSC increased to 2,221 as at 31 December 2025, up from 2,159 at 31 December 2024, reflecting continued net growth in the overall British Virgin Island funds.

In addition, the FSC approved 49 new applications for approved investment managers in Q4 2025, bringing the total number of approved investment managers to 1,302 at 31 December 2025. This represents a decrease from Q3 2025 (91) and Q4 2024 (64).

The total number of "full" investment business licences granted by the FSC stood at 127 at 31 December 2025.

While Q4 figures show a moderation in new approvals, the overall growth in registered funds and approved managers indicates the continued structural attractiveness of the BVI as a jurisdiction for the establishment of investment funds — particularly approved funds, private investment funds and investment management structures.

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