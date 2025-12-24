LexisNexis France – Financial Responsibility Of Public Officials: 3 Years After The 2022 Reform, What Is The Assessment? (Video)

Our partner Thierry Dal Farra was interviewed by LexisNexis France on the subject of the financial responsibility of public managers, in the light of three years of litigation practice since the 2022 reform.
On the agenda for this in-depth discussion:
- The real scope of the reform and the unification of litigation before the Court of Audit
- The concepts of serious misconduct and significant financial loss
- Persistent grey areas and jurisprudential uncertainties
- Exposure of public-sector executives, especially those in local government, and chains of irresponsibility
- The sensitive issue of functional protection
- Practical advice from a practitioner to limit risks (writings, delegations, traceability, insurance, constitutional litigation)
An essential interview for all public managers, civil servants, territorial executives and representatives of organizations subject to the control of the Cour des Comptes, faced with litigation that has become more frequent, more technical and more repressive.
