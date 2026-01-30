New Blog Series On Space Law

We are launching a new blog series in which we will discuss legal phenomena related to space, current topics, and the regulation of the space industry. It is worth turning your gaze to the sky, as space activities are growing rapidly in Finland alongside global growth.

Hannes Snellman is a leading Finnish business law firm entrusted by its clients in matters of critical importance. Our mission is to provide our clients with world-class advice and our people with world-class careers. What sets us apart is our deep commitment to achieving our clients’ goals. With our industry knowledge and business understanding, we provide simple yet effective advice and fresh perspectives, even in the most complex and demanding situations. We focus on what matters the most.

Article Insights

Ella Mäkijärvi’s articles from Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd are most popular: within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)

in European Union

with readers working within the Media & Information industries Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd are most popular: within Intellectual Property, Corporate/Commercial Law, Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

We are launching a new blog series in which we will discuss legal phenomena related to space, current topics, and the regulation of the space industry. It is worth turning your gaze to the sky, as space activities are growing rapidly in Finland alongside global growth. Finland ranks high in a Europe-wide comparison of investment value: between 2014 and 2024, Finnish space industry companies raised a total of EUR 458 million in funding, which is the fourth highest amount in Europe. The space industry attracts significant foreign investment to Finland, and the importance of space activities in terms of security and defence policy is growing year by year.

What Is Space Law and What Is It Based On?

Space law refers to legal instruments relating to space activities. Space law deals with, for example, the protection of the space and terrestrial environment, liability for damage caused by space objects, resolution of disputes related to space activities, registration of space objects, rescue of astronauts, sharing of information on potential dangers in space, use of space-related technologies, and international cooperation in space activities. The basic principles of space activities include the concept of space as the domain of all humankind, the freedom of all states to explore and use space, and the principle that no state can claim ownership of space or celestial bodies.

Space law encompasses several international legal instruments, the most significant of which have been developed within the United Nations (UN). In addition, many states have national space law regulations.

International Regulation

The core elements of space law are the international legal agreements made within the UN, which are supplemented by resolutions and principles adopted by the UN General Assembly and non-binding instruments. The core of space law is contained in five UN space treaties, most of which have been ratified by around 100 countries:

The Treaty on Principles Governing the Activities of States in Exploration and Use of Outer Space including the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies (SopS 56–57/1967, the Outer Space Treaty, entered into force in 1967) contains general conditions and basic principles for space activities. It guarantees all states the free and equal right to explore and use space. According to the treaty, no state may claim ownership of space, and the launch of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction into space is prohibited. Under the treaty, states have international responsibility for their national space activities: each state party that sends an object into space is internationally responsible for any damage caused by that object. Under the treaty, private actors need state authorisation for space activities. The Agreement on the Rescue and Return of Astronauts and the Return of Objects Launched into Outer Space (SopS 45 and 46/1970, Rescue Agreement, entered into force in 1968) obliges member states to assist and return space pilots in distress within their territory. Under the agreement, another state must also notify the launching states of space objects that have fallen within its territory and, upon request, return the objects. The Convention on International Liability for Damage Caused by Space Objects (SopS 8 and 9/1977, Liability Convention, entered into force in 1972) specifies the liability of the launching state for damage caused by space objects, as included in the Outer Space Treaty. Among other things, it states that the launching state is strictly liable for damage caused by its space object on the surface of the earth. The convention also deals with the procedure for settling claims for damages. For example, it states that claims for compensation shall, in principle, be made through diplomatic channels and that if no settlement is reached within the time limit specified in the agreement, the claims shall be settled by a three-member claims commission appointed by the parties. The Convention on Registration of Objects Launched into Outer Space (SopS 9/2018, Registration Convention, entered into force in 1976) concerns the obligation of member states to maintain a national register of space objects and imposes an obligation on launching states to register their space objects nationally. Under the convention, the secretary-general of the United Nations maintains an international register of space objects, and each state must have its own national register of space objects. In Finland, the national register of space objects is maintained by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment, which reports registered space objects to the UN. The Agreement Governing the Activities of States on the Moon and Other Celestial Bodies (1979, Moon Agreement, entered into force in 1984) aims to ensure the peaceful use of the Moon and other celestial bodies for the common benefit. Under the agreement, all states are allowed to operate on the Moon on condition that they report their activities to the UN secretary-general. Fewer parties have adopted the Moon Agreement than the other agreements, and Finland is not a party to it.

National Regulation in Finland

Finland has its own Act on Space Activities (63/2018), which entered into force on 23 January 2018. The Act covers, among other things, licences, supervision, and registration of space activities, liability for damage and the obligations of operators, such as the necessary insurance. Before the Act entered into force, Finland had no other legislation applicable to space activities other than the Act on the Rescue and Return of Space Pilots and the Return of Space Objects (616/1970). In addition, space activities are dealt with in, among other things, a separate Decree of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment on Space Activities (74/2018) and the Act on Ground Stations and Certain Radars (96/2023).

In spring 2025, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment launched a project to amend the Act on Space Activities and the Act on Ground Stations and Certain Radars. The project was approved in the session plan in September 2025, and according to the current schedule, the government proposal will be published in spring 2026. The aim of the legislative amendments is to promote the operating conditions of the space sector by centralising and harmonising licence administration and supervision. Among other things, the amendments are intended to transfer the licensing, supervision, and registration tasks related to space activities, as well as the licensing and supervision tasks related to satellite remote sensing, from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment to the Transport and Communications Agency.

Up-to-date information on the project is available on the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment's website.

The Blog Series Continues

We will continue this blog series by delving deeper into various topics related to space law. What do the different terms in space law mean? How is liability for damage caused by space objects determined? What kinds of disputes have arisen in the field of space law and how are they effectively resolved? We also follow regulatory projects related to space law and the amendment of Finland's national Act on Space Activities. Join us on this exciting journey!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.