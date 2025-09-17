The New Precedent Of The Finnish Supreme Court Clarifies The Calculation Of The Deadline For An Action For Setting Aside An Arbitral Award (Available In Finnish And English)

Please read the translation in English at the end of the article.

Korkeimman oikeuden tuore ennakkopäätös selkeyttää välitystuomion kumoamista koskevan kanteen määräajan laskemista

Ennakkopäätöksen oikeusohje tiivistetysti

Korkein oikeus antoi 11.9.2025 ennakkopäätöksen KKO 2025:76, jossa se otti kantaa siihen, mistä ajankohdasta lukien määräaika välitystuomion kumoamiskanteen nostamiselle lasketaan. Välimiesmenettelystä annetun lain (967/1992, "välimiesmenettelylaki") 41 §:n 3 momentin mukaan asianosaisen tulee nostaa kanne välitystuomion kumoamisesta kolmen kuukauden kuluessa siitä päivästä, kun hän on saanut kappaleen välitystuomiota. Välimiesmenettelylaissa ei kuitenkaan säädetä tarkemmin siitä, milloin asianosaisen katsotaan vastaanottaneen "kappaleen välitystuomiota", josta kumoamiskanteen määräaika alkaa.

Kyseisen säännöksen tulkinta kohdistui korkeimman oikeuden ennakkopäätöksessä tavanomaiseen käytännön tilanteeseen, jossa välitystuomion antamispäivänä, tässä tapauksessa 29.7.2022, välimiesmenettelyn asianosaisille oli ilmoitettu, että pdf-muotoinen asiakirja käsin allekirjoitetusta välitystuomiosta oli tallennettu välimiesmenettelyssä käytettyyn sähköiseen asiakirjanhallintajärjestelmään. Lisäksi välimiesoikeus oli toimittanut välitystuomion paperimuotoiset kappaleet asianosaisille 1.8.2022 kuriiripostina. Asiassa oli kyse siitä, kummasta ajankohdasta alkaen määräaika välitystuomion kumoamiskanteelle oli laskettava.

Korkein oikeus katsoi ennakkopäätöksessään, että välimiesmenettelylain 41 §:n 3 momentissa säädetty välitystuomion kumoamiskannetta koskeva määräaika oli laskettava ajankohdasta, jona allekirjoitettu paperikappale välitystuomiota oli toimitettu asianosaisille.

Korkeimman oikeuden ratkaisu selkeyttää välitystuomion vastaanottamisen ajankohtaa ja kumoamiskanteen määräajan laskemisen alkamisajankohtaa. Sen sijaan korkein oikeus jätti nimenomaisesti ottamatta kantaa siihen, mikä merkitys määräaikakysymystä ratkaistaessa olisi sillä, jos välitystuomio olisi allekirjoitettu luotettavasti sähköisellä allekirjoituksella.

Asian tausta ja korkeimman oikeuden arviointi tarkemmin

Arvioitavassa tapauksessa oli kysymys asianosaisten A:n, B:n, C:n ja X:n (kantajat) toisella puolen sekä D Oyj:n (vastaaja) toisella puolen välisestä riita-asiasta, joka oli ratkaistu välimiesmenettelyssä, jossa sovellettiin Tukholman kauppakamarin välityslautakunnan välimiesmenettelysääntöjä (SCC-säännöt). Välimiesmenettelyn paikka oli Helsinki. Välimiesoikeus oli antanut välitystuomionsa 29.7.2022 ja samana päivänä tallentanut käsin allekirjoitetun välitystuomion pdf-muotoon skannattuna asiassa käytettyyn sähköiseen SCC Platform -asiakirjanhallintajärjestelmään. Lisäksi välimiesoikeuden puheenjohtaja oli samana päivänä lähettänyt asianosaisten asiamiehille sähköpostitse tiedon välitystuomion antamisesta, sen tallentamisesta asiakirjanhallintajärjestelmään ja siitä, että alkuperäiset paperikappaleet toimitettaisiin kuriiripostilla asianosaisille. Paperiset kappaleet allekirjoitetusta välitystuomiosta oli toimitettu asianosaisille kuriiripostilla 1.8.2022. Paperinen välitystuomio ja pdf-versio olivat sisällöltään samanlaisia.

Kantajat nostivat kanteen Helsingin käräjäoikeudessa 1.11.2022 ja vaativat välitystuomion kumoamista. D Oyj vaati kanteen tutkimatta jättämistä tai hylkäämistä sillä perusteella, että kanne oli nostettu liian myöhään eli välimiesmenettelylaissa säädetyn kolmen kuukauden määräajan jälkeen. Korkeimman oikeuden arvioitavana oli se, mistä ajankohdasta lukien välimiesmenettelystä annetun lain 41 §:n 3 momentissa tarkoitettu määräaika on laskettava ja oliko kanne nostettu määräajassa.

Asian ratkaisun kannalta keskeistä oli, voitiinko asiakirjanhallintajärjestelmään pdf-muotoon tallennettua asiakirjaa käsin allekirjoitetusta välitystuomiosta pitää välimiesmenettelylain 41 §:n 3 momentissa tarkoitettuna välitystuomion kappaleena, jonka saamisesta kanteen nostamisen määräaika alkaa.

Korkein oikeus katsoi, että välimiesmenettelylain 36 §:n välitystuomion alkuperäiskappaleen muotoa ja sen allekirjoittamista koskeva vaatimus on edellyttänyt, että asianosaisille toimitettavat välitystuomion kappaleet on allekirjoitettu. Myös lain 37 § edellyttää asianmukaisesti allekirjoitetun välitystuomion kappaleen antamista tai toimittamista asianosaisille.

Korkein oikeus totesi, että pdf-muotoista sähköistä kopiota käsin allekirjoitetusta välitystuomiosta on pidettävä alkuperäisestä tuomiokappaleesta valmistettunajäljennöksenä. Tällaisen jäljennöksen saaminen ei tarkoita sitä, että asianosaiset olisivat saaneet välimiesmenettelylain edellyttämällä tavalla kappaleen välitystuomiota.

Korkeimman oikeuden mukaan, koska pdf-muodossa asiakirjanhallintajärjestelmään tallennettua välitystuomion jäljennöstä ei voitu pitää välimiesmenettelylaissa tarkoitettuna kappaleena tuomiota, asianosaisten oli katsottava saaneen kappaleen välitystuomiota vasta silloin, kun allekirjoitettu paperikappale oli toimitettu niille 1.8.2022. Moitekanteen määräajan katsottiin alkaneen siten siitä päivästä, jolloin asianosaiset olivat saaneet välitystuomion käsin allekirjoitetun paperikappaleen kuriiripostilla. Kanne välitystuomion kumoamiseksi oli siten nostettu välimiesmenettelylain 41 §:n 3 momentin mukaisessa määräajassa. Välitystuomion kumoamista koskevien vaatimusten osalta korkein oikeus palautti asian hovioikeuden käsiteltäväksi.

Yhteenveto: lainsäädännölliset tarpeet

Ennakkopäätös sähköisten kopioiden merkityksestä on tarpeellinen, sillä käytännössä välimiesoikeudet toimittavat välimiesmenettelyissä asianosaisille usein käsin allekirjoitetusta välitystuomiosta ensin sähköisen pdf-version ennen alkuperäisen paperikappaleen toimittamista postitse.

Korkein oikeus ei ottanut ratkaisussaan kantaa mahdollisiin sähköisesti allekirjoitettuihin välitystuomioihin eikä voimassa oleva, yli 30 vuotta sitten voimaan tullut välimiesmenettelylaki sisällä säännöksiä välitystuomion sähköisestä allekirjoittamisesta. Korkeimman oikeuden ennakkopäätös jättää siten lainsäätäjälle mahdollisuuden selkeyttää säännöksiä laintasolla vireillä olevan välimiesmenettelylain uudistuksen yhteydessä. Hanke välimiesmenettelylain uudistamiseksi käynnistyi syksyllä 2023, ja muun ohella hankkeen aikana annetuissa lausunnoissa on korostettu tarvetta digitalisaatiokehityksen huomioimiselle ja muun muassa välitystuomion sähköisen allekirjoittamisen mahdollistamiselle.

Korkeimman oikeuden tuoreen ennakkopäätöksen valossa lainsäätäjä voisi huomioida tulevassa sääntelyssä sekä välitystuomion sähköisen allekirjoittamisen mahdollisuuden että selventää laintasolla sen, milloin osapuolen katsotaan kussakin tilanteessa vastaanottaneen kappaleen välitystuomiota ja näin ollen mistä alkaen kumoamiskanteen määräaika olisi laskettava. Oikeustilaa tarkentavia säännöksiä sähköisten allekirjoitusten ja tiedoksiannon merkityksestä voidaan pitää toivottavina, sillä sähköiset työkalut ovat välimiesmenettelyissä arkipäivää, mutta niiden juridinen asema on edelleen omiaan aiheuttamaan tulkintaongelmia. Lisäksi täsmentävillä säännöksillä vältettäisiin tarpeettomat määräaikoihin liittyvät erimielisyydet ja mahdolliset asianosaisten oikeudenmenetykset.

The New Precedent of the Finnish Supreme Court Clarifies the Calculation of the Deadline for an Action for Setting Aside an Arbitral Award

Summary of the Legal Rule Established by the Precedent

On 11 September 2025, the Finnish Supreme Court issued a precedent KKO 2025:76 in which it assessed the date from which the deadline for bringing an action for setting aside an arbitral award should be calculated. According to Section 41(3) of the Finnish Arbitration Act (967/1992, "Arbitration Act"), a party must file an action for setting aside an arbitral award within three months of the date on which they received a copy of the arbitral award. However, the Arbitration Act does not specify when a party is deemed to have received "a copy of the arbitral award", from which the time limit for filing an action for setting aside the arbitral award begins to run.

The interpretation of this provision in the Supreme Court's precedent focused on a common practical situation where, on the date of the arbitral award, in this case 29 July 2022, the parties to the arbitration proceedings had been notified that a PDF document of the hand-signed arbitral award had been saved in the electronic document management system. In addition, the arbitral tribunal had sent paper copies of the arbitral award to the parties by courier on 1 August 2022. The case concerned the question of which date should be used as the starting point for calculating the deadline for bringing an action for setting aside an arbitral award.

The Supreme Court ruled in the precedent that the time limit for an action for setting aside an arbitral award as set forth in Section 41(3) of the Arbitration Act was to be calculated from the date on which the signed paper copy of the arbitral award was delivered to the parties.

The Supreme Court's decision clarifies the date of receipt of the arbitral award and the starting date for calculating the time limit for filing an action for setting aside the arbitral award. However, the Supreme Court expressly refrained from taking a position on the significance of a reliably signed electronic signature in determining the question of the deadline.

Background of the Case and the Supreme Court's Assessment in More Detail

The case in question concerned a dispute between parties A, B, C, and X (the Claimants) on one side and D Oyj (the Respondent) on the other, which was resolved in an arbitration conducted under the Arbitration Rules of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC Rules). The seat of arbitration was Helsinki. The arbitral tribunal had issued its arbitral award on 29 July 2022, and on the same day, saved a hand-signed arbitral award scanned into PDF format in the electronic document management system, SCC Platform, used in the case. In addition, on the same day, the chair of the arbitral tribunal had sent an email to the parties' counsels informing them of the arbitral award, the saving of it in the document management system, and that the original paper copies would be delivered to the parties by courier. The paper copies of the signed arbitral award were delivered to the parties by courier on 1 August 2022. The paper version of the arbitral award and the PDF version were identical in content.

The Claimants filed an action before the Helsinki District Court on 1 November 2022, requesting that the arbitral award be set aside. D Oyj requested that the action be declared inadmissible or dismissed on the grounds that the action had been filed too late, i.e. after the three-month period specified in the Arbitration Act. The Supreme Court had to assess from which date the deadline referred to in Section 41(3) of the Arbitration Act should be calculated and whether the action had been brought within the deadline.

The key issue in the case was whether a document saved in PDF format is a copy of the hand-signed arbitral award within the meaning of Section 41(3) of the Arbitration Act, from which the time limit for bringing an action begins to run.

The Supreme Court held that the requirement in Section 36 of the Arbitration Act concerning the form of the original copy of the arbitral award and its signing required that the copies of the arbitral award to be delivered to the parties are signed. Section 37 of the Act also requires that a duly signed copy of the arbitral award be given or delivered to the parties.

The Supreme Court stated that a PDF copy of a hand-signed arbitral award must be considered as aduplicatemade from the original award. Receiving such a duplicate does not mean that the parties have received a copy of the arbitral award as required by the Arbitration Act.

According to the Supreme Court, since the duplicate of the arbitral award stored in PDF format in the document management system could not be considered a copy of the arbitral award as referred to in the Arbitration Act, the parties were deemed to have received a copy of the arbitral award only when the signed paper copy had been delivered to them on 1 August 2022. The deadline for filing an action was thus deemed to have begun on the date on which the parties received the hand-signed paper copy of the arbitral award by courier. The action for setting aside the arbitral award was therefore filed within the deadline in accordance with the Section 41(3) of the Arbitration Act. With regard to the claims for setting aside the arbitral award, the Supreme Court referred the case back to the Court of Appeal.

Summary: Legislative Needs

The precedent on the significance of electronic copies is necessary because, in practice, arbitral tribunals often send parties an electronic PDF version of the signed arbitral award before sending the original paper copy by post.

In its decision, the Supreme Court did not take a position on the possibility of electronically signed arbitral awards, and the current Arbitration Act, which came into force more than 30 years ago, does not contain any provisions on the electronic signing of arbitral awards. The Supreme Court's precedent thus leaves it up to the legislator to clarify the provisions in connection with the pending reform of the Arbitration Act. The project to reform the Arbitration Act was launched in the fall of 2023, and the opinions issued during the project have emphasised the need to take digitalisation developments into account and, among other things, to enable the electronic signing of arbitral awards.

In light of the recent precedent by the Supreme Court, the legislator could consider in future legislation both the possibility of using electronic signing for arbitral awards and clarify at a statutory level when a party is deemed to have received a copy of the arbitral award in each situation and thus from which point the time limit for an action for setting aside the arbitral award should be calculated. Provisions clarifying the legal status regarding electronic signatures and service of documents would be welcome, as electronic tools are common in arbitration proceedings, yet their legal status tends to cause interpretative problems. Furthermore, such clarifying provisions would help avoid unnecessary disputes over deadlines and parties' potential loss of rights.

