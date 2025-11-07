ECJ Affirms Stronger Judicial Oversight In Sports Arbitration

Founded in 1965 by lawyers committed to legal excellence, Liedekerke is an independent law firm recognised for its leadership and expertise and with an international reputation built upon an unchallenged expertise.
A premium Belgian business law firm for 60 years with offices in Antwerp, Brussels, London, Kinshasa and Kigali, our firm is dedicated to providing a world-class service by consistently delivering the finest assistance and guidance.
The firm has a strong advisory practice based on sector expertise and an in-depth knowledge of Belgian and European law. As an essential complement to its advisory activities, it represents clients in complex litigation before national, European and international courts, both judicial and arbitral, the Court of Cassation, the Council of State and the Belgian Constitutional Courts.
In a landmark decision on 1 August 2025, the European Court of
Justice (ECJ) delivered its judgment in Case C‑600/23 (RFC
Seraing v. FIFA), confirming that decisions by the Court of
Arbitration for Sport (CAS) must be subject to full judicial review
by EU national courts to ensure alignment with EU law and public
policy.
This follows the earlier non-binding Opinion by Advocate General
Tamara Ćapeta (16 January 2025), which argued that arbitration
imposed unilaterally by sports bodies like FIFA does not satisfy
the voluntary-consent standard under EU law and should not preclude
access to judicial protection.
This decision marks a significant shift in EU sports law,
affirming that arbitration cannot circumvent the basic rights
guaranteed by Union law.
We will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as
more details become available.