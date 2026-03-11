ARTICLE
11 March 2026

In Session: Researching And Writing Your Thesis – Krista Refalo And Yasmine Ellul (Podcast)

Ganado Advocates

Contributor

Malta Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Krista Refalo and Yasmine Ellul
Ganado in Session returns with Episode 2 of our thesis series, continuing the conversation for law students navigating one of the most demanding stages of their academic journey, and now focusing on actuallywriting the thesis.

Hosted by Krista Refalo and Yasmine Ellul, both associates within Ganado's Dispute Resolution team, this episode dives into the practical realities of research, writing, and structuring a strong legal thesis. Drawing from their own academic experiences, they share practical strategies to help students approach the process with greater clarity and confidence.

The discussion explores key aspects of the dissertation process, including:

  • How to conduct analytical legal research and evaluate reliable sources;
  • How to structure chapters and develop a clear legal argument;
  • How to turn research into analytical writing while managing citations and organisation effectively.

The episode also highlights the reality that writing a thesis is rarely a linear process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Krista Refalo
Yasmine Ellul
