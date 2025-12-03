Read this edition of the Paris International Arbitration Newsletter – November 2025 for hands-on insights from our practice for in-house counsels and practitioners.

LATEST FRENCH ARBITRATION CASE LAW

PROCEDURAL LOYALTY & JURISDICTION: On 30 September 2025, the Paris Court of Appeal addressed the limits of legal argumentation during annulment proceedings, specifically ruling on whether a party may introduce a new jurisdictional theory before the annulment judge that differs entirely from the one argued before the arbitral tribunal.

The case followed an ICC award in which the tribunal declined jurisdiction over a dispute between Italian contractors (including Astaris and Webuild) and Venezuela regarding a railway project. Before the Court, the contractors shifted their jurisdictional strategy: rather than relying on a unilateral offer to arbitrate in the Italia-Venezuela BIT (as argued during arbitration), they contended that the treaty created a contractual bond extending to Venezuela because of its involvement in performing the contracts. The Court declared this ground inadmissible under Article 1466 of the French CPC. It held that this "radical shift in argumentation" – relying on a different offer to arbitrate than the one debated before the arbitrators – constituted a breach of procedural loyalty.

Takeaway? This decision serves as a stern reminder that annulment proceedings are not a "second bite at the apple". Parties are precluded from rewriting their jurisdictional story before the Court by introducing new legal theories that could, and should, have been raised before the arbitral tribunal.

REGIONAL HIGHLIGHTS – India: the duality of an arbitration boom

India is rapidly emerging as a global "arbitration hub", fueled by a US$1.7 trillion infrastructure commitment and a particularly proactive legislative agenda. This surge in high-value, complex projects makes India a hot topic for international arbitration, while domestic reforms aiming to minimize judicial intervention have made arbitration a hot topic within India itself. This transformation, however, presents a unique ambivalence: while the judiciary and legislature push for pro-arbitration standards to attract FDI, recent governmental pushback in public contracts create a nuanced landscape for global investors:

PRACTICAL TIPS – Emergency arbitrators: when and how to use them

The period between filing a Request for Arbitration and the constitution of the arbitral tribunal is often the most vulnerable time for a party, leaving assets or evidence exposed to dispersal. While domestic courts have traditionally filled this void, Emergency Arbitrator (EA) provisions are now a standard feature of major institutional rules, offering a swift and neutral alternative. However, EA is not a "one-size-fits-all" solution; it requires a careful strategic assessment of urgency, enforceability, and cost.

Here is what you need to know before pulling the trigger on an EA application:

Why and when to appoint? EA is preferable to domestic courts when you need to preserve confidentiality or avoid the unpredictability of local jurisdictions. Speed is the essence of the procedure : appointments are made within 24 hours under SCC and SIAC rules, 2 days under ICC rules, and 3 days under LCIA rules. Rules like the ICC even allow you to file for EA before the Request for Arbitration (provided you still file the latter within 10 days),

EA is preferable to domestic courts when you : appointments are made within 24 hours under SCC and SIAC rules, 2 days under ICC rules, and 3 days under LCIA rules. Rules like the ICC even allow you to file for EA before the Request for Arbitration (provided you still file the latter within 10 days), High threshold for relief : EAs have broad discretion to set procedure (often deciding on documents only), but the burden of proof is high. You must demonstrate urgency (harm cannot wait for the main tribunal), a risk of irreparable harm (often interpreted as serious/substantial harm not adequately compensable by damages), and a prima facie case on the merits ,

: EAs have broad discretion to set procedure (often deciding on documents only), but the burden of proof is high. (harm cannot wait for the main tribunal), (often interpreted as serious/substantial harm not adequately compensable by damages), , What can you get? EAs have wide discretion to order any interim relief necessary , typically orders to preserve assets, maintain the status quo, or preserve evidence. However, unlike courts, EAs generally cannot grant ex parte relief , as most rules require notifying the respondent (to ensure due process). Decisions are usually rendered within 15 days for ICC/CIETAC/Swiss Rules, 14 days for LCIA/SIAC/HKIAC, and 5 days for SCC,

EAs have , typically orders to preserve assets, maintain the status quo, or preserve evidence. However, unlike courts, EAs generally , as most rules require notifying the respondent (to ensure due process). Decisions are usually rendered within 15 days for ICC/CIETAC/Swiss Rules, 14 days for LCIA/SIAC/HKIAC, and 5 days for SCC, Investment treaty disputes : Proceed with caution, issues of State sovereignty and consent make this complex. A major hurdle is often the treaty's "cooling-off" period : if the EA is filed before this period expires, tribunals may struggle with jurisdiction (although some EAs have allowed it to prevent futile waiting periods),

: Proceed with caution, issues of State sovereignty and consent make this complex. : if the EA is filed before this period expires, tribunals may struggle with jurisdiction (although some EAs have allowed it to prevent futile waiting periods), Will it be enforced? This is the main risk as enforceability varies : while expressly recognized in Singapore and Hong Kong, uncertainty remains elsewhere under the New York Convention as EA decisions are often not considered "final". However, voluntary compliance is high , as parties fear negative repercussions from the future tribunal,

This is the main risk as : while expressly recognized in Singapore and Hong Kong, uncertainty remains elsewhere under the New York Convention as EA decisions are often not considered "final". , as parties fear negative repercussions from the future tribunal, Strategy check: Before filing, ask yourself: "Is the risk truly imminent?" If the harm can wait a few months for the full tribunal, an EA application may be an expensive dismissal (the ICC, for example, requires a US$ 40,000 advance). If it can't wait, the EA is a powerful tool to lock in the status quo.

SECTORIAL NEWS – Arbitration & cybersecurity: the new battlefield

The exponential rise in cyber incidents – from sophisticated ransomware to global IT outages – has turned cybersecurity into one of the most strategically significant sources of disputes for companies worldwide. As critical infrastructure, financial institutions, life sciences, energy, and technology companies become more interconnected, the boundaries between the "physical" and "digital" worlds have effectively disappeared. Unsurprisingly, cyber events now generate high-value commercial claims, regulatory investigations, and even treaty claims – increasingly positioning arbitration as the forum of choice to resolve the complex, cross-border disputes arising from cyber crises.

BY THE WAY

They say you never forget your first love! In the legal world, mine is undoubtedly the Fair and Equitable Treatment (FET) standard. As many of you know, this topic has been my "marotte" since my days writing my thesis and my 2008 OUP book.

I was therefore delighted to revisit this ever-evolving standard in the Routledge Handbook on International Economic Law, just published last month. My chapter "Fair and Equitable Treatment and Its Interactions with Other Standards of Treatment" aims to act as a practical compass for practitioners navigating the "fog" of this controversial concept, exploring how its boundaries are constantly redrawn by tribunals.

Consider this chapter a teaser before the main course: I am currently dotting the i's and crossing the t's on the second edition of my book, The Fair and Equitable Treatment Standard in International Foreign Investment Law, coming your way in 2026. Until then, I hope this Handbook chapter makes for an insightful read – let me know your thoughts!

