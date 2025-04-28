How To Implement A Streamlined Renewals Process

How Technology Is Transforming Trademark Renewals
In 2024, we conducted an in-depth study on "How Technology Is Transforming IP". The results speak volumes:
- 63% cited the total cost of IP management and ownership as their #1 challenge
- 48% ranked budget cuts and increased workload among their top three concerns
So, what does this mean for your trademark renewal strategy?
Renewals aren't glamorous, but they are mission-critical. One missed deadline can mean millions in lost IP value or irreversible brand damage.
The solution?
Automation and integrated IP management systems (IPMS) are redefining how leading teams handle renewals — cutting costs, reducing risk, and ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.
Benefit from:
- A smarter, streamlined, and secure approach to trademark renewals
- Coverage across trademarks, designs, and domain names
- Trusted by corporates and law firms around the world
What you'll learn in this on-demand webinar:
- Real-world case studies from global companies and law firms
- A step-by-step strategy to optimize your renewals process
- The 6 essential questions to ask before selecting a renewals partner
Speaker
Séverine Bonhomme
Questel
Trademark, Design & Domain Services Client Solutions team
