28 April 2025

How To Implement A Streamlined Renewals Process

Worldwide Intellectual Property
Severine Bonhomme

How Technology Is Transforming Trademark Renewals

In 2024, we conducted an in-depth study on "How Technology Is Transforming IP". The results speak volumes:

  • 63% cited the total cost of IP management and ownership as their #1 challenge
  • 48% ranked budget cuts and increased workload among their top three concerns

So, what does this mean for your trademark renewal strategy?

Renewals aren't glamorous, but they are mission-critical. One missed deadline can mean millions in lost IP value or irreversible brand damage.

The solution?
Automation and integrated IP management systems (IPMS) are redefining how leading teams handle renewals — cutting costs, reducing risk, and ensuring nothing slips through the cracks.

Benefit from:

  • A smarter, streamlined, and secure approach to trademark renewals
  • Coverage across trademarks, designs, and domain names
  • Trusted by corporates and law firms around the world

What you'll learn in this on-demand webinar:

  • Real-world case studies from global companies and law firms
  • A step-by-step strategy to optimize your renewals process
  • The 6 essential questions to ask before selecting a renewals partner

Speaker

Séverine Bonhomme
Questel
Trademark, Design & Domain Services Client Solutions team

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Severine Bonhomme
