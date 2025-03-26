Artificial Intelligence And IP: What's On The Horizon For AI And Trademarks?

From enhanced trademark search and watch to AI evidence management software and cutting-edge trademark preparation & prosecution copilots, we share what's in the pipeline for AI and trademarks at Questel.

When we surveyed IP professionals about their views, experiences, and expectations for artificial intelligence (AI) in IP last year, we found the IP sector to be as enthusiastic as we are about the potential of AI to streamline routine IP tasks. But, of theIP trends revealed by our 2024 IP Outlook Research, the most notable finding was not just that the IP sector had already embraced available AI solutions, but that most IP professionals were also impatient for new and more sophisticated AI-driven tools.

Questel is committed to developing and acquiring AI expertise to help IP professionals better navigate their day-to-day tasks. Patent teams already benefit from ourpatent drafting and prosecution copilots,but we have lots of powerful solutions in the pipeline for trademark professionals too.

Revolutionizing Trademark Search & Watch

We can't start without mentioning our MarkifyClearance & Watch Platform,which we have refined with enhanced and more efficient AI image recognition capacities to support our powerful word algorithm trained on conflicting pairs.

Over the 15 years it has been on the market, we have been constantly refining the algorithm behind the Markify platform to ensure it benefits from the latest technological advances. This includes access to the latest data (e.g., past opposition decisions), as well as the latest technical capabilities.

The global trademark and design search & watch platform enables users to:

Choose between subscription or pay-as-you-go options.

Collaborate by sharing watch reports and search results.

Generate customizable reports with automatic ranking by level of risk.

Benefit from the high-level similarity algorithm considering phonetic & orthographic similarities, and AI image search.

Search a comprehensive database of trademarks, designs, domain names, business names, social apps & pharma in use.

Implement Online Brand Protection through the Brand monitor module, including the ability to track usage of your trademarks on marketplaces, social media, and online.



What else is new?Owner pop-ups with company identity card/statistics. More information coming soon!

Smart Solutions for Trademark Evidence of Use

This year, we also set out to address client need to improve the preparation and management of evidence of use using AI. We're excited to introduce the first copilot for capturing trademark evidence of use, which was developed to resolve a common administrative challenge for trademark professionals by analyzing and sorting proof of use and classifying evidence by class, trademark/brand, and territory. The dedicated AI evidence management software ensures trademark practitioners always have evidence at their fingertips when needed to register, maintain, and enforce their rights:

Track and manage proof of use worldwide via our unique and secure interface.

Generate automatic screenshots of selected web pages to gather online proofs of use.

Build case confidence by quickly identifying marks where proofs of use may not be sufficient.

Collaborate efficiently by sharing access with internal or external teams.

Access strategic information rapidly via dashboards providing breakdowns by country/class/document type.

Manually edit data to 'augment' information.

Coming soon:Connect this AI evidence management software to your document management and/or invoicing tool to benefit from automatic file analysis.

Read more about the 'why, when, and how of establishing trademark proof of use'.

Cutting-Edge Trademark Preparation & Prosecution Copilots

What's brand new is the addition of trademark knowledge, workflows, and data to our Qthena preparation & prosecution copilot to enable the drafting of goods and services and to reply to office actions.

The all-in-one prosecution workflow, data, and collaboration space enables users to efficiently analyze, annotate, and generate drafts with the assistance of a confidential and secure AI assistant:

Side-by-side document and PDF management, including OCR capacities.

Exclusive internal data and insights, empowering strategic decision-making.

Seamless collaboration from anywhere, with anyone.

Connect directly to your Equinox IP management software to retrieve useful documents on both platforms.

Use secure and private versions of the latest AI software, along with the peace of mind that they are not trained on your data.

Coming soon:Integration with our Markify database.

Drafting of goods and services and management of office actions are the two main trademark 'skills' that our trained AI platform will allow today, but we are also pushing the limits to see what more we can expect and achieve through this cutting-edge platform once it has been fully trained on trademark processes too.

