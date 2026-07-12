What's Changing Under France's New INPI Simplification Decree?

The French Government is continuing its modernisation of industrial property law and practice, with the latest changes in effect since 2 July 2026. Eric Enderlin outlines the impact on INPI patent applicants.

Published in the Official Journal of the French National Industrial Property Institute (Institut national de la propriété industrielle – INPI) on 1 July 2026, Decree No. 2026-576 of 30 June 2026 introduces various measures to harmonise, simplify and modernise the procedures of the INPI, amending 35 articles of the French Intellectual Property (IP) Code.

This decree, which came into force on 2 July 2026, aims to simplify the procedures for applicants, accelerate the processing of applications, complete the digitisation of procedures and strengthen the protection of personal data. Its provisions apply to ongoing procedures, except for the rules concerning official fee refunds and the SME reduction threshold, which only apply to applications submitted on or after 2 July 2026.

The definitive end of paper for INPI applicants

The digitisation of procedures is now complete. All INPI notifications will be transmitted exclusively electronically.

This change results from the amendment of Articles R514-4, R618-2 and R718-4 of the IP Code, which replace notifications by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt with "any electronic means of communication that allows for verification of the date of receipt”.

In practice, when a notification is available, the applicant or their representative will receive an email inviting them to consult their personal space on the INPI's e-procedures portal. If no email address is known, the notification will be made by publication of a notice in the Official Bulletin of Industrial Property (Bulletin officiel de la propriété industrielle – BOPI)

Fees now non-refundable in most cases The decree also modifies the system of fees collected by the INPI. Article R411-17 of the French Intellectual Property Code has been rewritten to eliminate all fee refunds provided for in the IP Code, with one exception: The fee for a search report remains refundable when the report preparation process has not yet begun. This reform also results in the modification or repeal of Articles R612-8, R.613-45-3, R614-6, R614-32 and R614-33 of the IP Code. These new rules apply only to applications filed on or after 2 July 2026.

A new definition of SMEs for INPI patent royalty reductions

The decree harmonises the official fee reduction scheme for patent with the European definition of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Article R613-63 of the French Intellectual Property Code is amended on two key points:

The employee threshold is reduced from 1,000 to 250 employees; and

The request for a reduction must now be submitted at the time the patent application is filed.

The requirement to provide supporting documentation is also eliminated.

This measure applies to applications filed on or after 2 July 2026.

Improved protection of personal data To comply with the requirements of the French Data Protection Authority, the Commission nationale de l'informatique et des libertés (CNIL), the decree amends several provisions of the Intellectual Property Code relating to the publication of personal data. Articles R512-10 and R512-13 (designs and models), R612-39 and R613-53 (patents) and R712-8 and R714-2 (trademarks) are thus amended. From now on, when the applicant is an individual, the information published is limited to their surname, first name(s), town/city and country of residence. The home address is therefore no longer published in the registers, in the official bulletin (BOPI) or on INPI Data.

Abolition of employee invention declarations with the INPI

The decree abolishes the system of employee invention declarations filed with the INPI. Until now, Article R611-9 of the IP Code allowed employees to send the institute a sealed envelope for safekeeping, with a second copy sent to their employer. This mechanism, implemented before the widespread adoption of digital exchanges, aimed to facilitate proof of the date and content of invention disclosures.

As of 2 July 2026, this option will be eliminated. Declarations and communications between employees and employers must now be made directly between the parties, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt or by any other means capable of proving receipt (including email or hand delivery, provided the communication is dated and signed by the inventors and the company's representative, either by handwritten or legally valid electronic signature). This elimination reflects the INPI's desire to refocus its missions on the management of IP rights and to simplify procedures that have become underutilised in the digital age.

Simplified and harmonised procedures The decree also introduces several procedural adjustments: Articles R712-16-2 and R716-8 extend the decision period for oppositions and cancellations of trademarks from three to four months;

Article R712-15 now authorises the regularisation of a trademark opposition that has been declared inadmissible;

Article R611-9 abolishes the system of employee invention disclosure envelopes;

Article R612-3 abolishes the requirement to provide a copy of prior filings as part of an internal priority request;

Article R616-1 aligns the period for third-party observations for utility certificates with that of patents, setting it at three months after publication;

Article R613-44-7 allows for the submission of proposed patent amendments until the end of the oral phase of the opposition proceedings, subject to the principle of adversarial proceedings;

Article R612-20 now allows the INPI to directly establish the patent abstract;

Several provisions relating to Articles R411-17, R612-34, R612-36, R612-38, R612-60, R612-70, R612-70-1 and R612-71 mandate the elimination of printed patent application booklets provide for the discontinuation of printed patent specifications.

Key takeaways from INPI Simplification Decree

With Decree No. 2026-576 of 30 June 2026, the INPI continues a modernisation process initiated several years ago. The decree is based on three main pillars: the complete digitisation of exchanges, the simplification of administrative procedures and the strengthening of personal data protection.

For businesses, inventors and their advisers, these changes require increased vigilance in managing electronic notifications and preparing filings. They should, however, allow for smoother, more harmonised procedures, better adapted to contemporary digital practices.