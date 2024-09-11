ARTICLE
11 September 2024

The Issue Of Dual Supervision Of Promotions Gives Rise To Debate And Reflection

Cornet Vincent Segurel

Contributor

Cornet Vincent Segurel logo
Explore Firm Details
In a shifting legal context, the dual framework for promotions is giving rise to fervent debate as to its scope. This article analyses the contours of this measure and explores the differences of interpretation.
France Corporate/Commercial Law
Photo of Caroline Bellone-Closset
Authors

In a shifting legal context, the dual framework for promotions is giving rise to fervent debate as to its scope. This article analyses the contours of this measure and explores the differences of interpretation that are emerging within the legal community.

Read what Caroline Bellone-Closset, a lawyer specialising in Competition, Distribution and Contracts, has to say in an article for Actualités du droit.

SEE THE ARTICLE

Originally published 13 March 2024

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Caroline Bellone-Closset
Caroline Bellone-Closset
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More