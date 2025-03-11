The Spirits Market In Nigeria

Despite the recent economic difficulties, Nigeria's spirits market has soared, boosted by growing youth interest and social media. Further, spirits sales, especially bitters have improved due to the changing dynamics in packaging. Sachet and small PET bottling make spirits affordable for many low-income earners, allowing established spirits brands to compete with options in the unregulated market. Nigeria has a large unregulated spirits market where non-compliant producers formulate drinks without regulatory guidelines.

Nevertheless, rising prices have shifted sales from premium to budget brands in the short term. 17% of the alcohol consumers interviewed in the study selected Spirits as the alcohol type they consumed the most in the week preceding the survey. While whiskey and vodka are some of the favorite Spirits for certain classes of alcohol consumers, there is a strong preference forbitters. Particularly, 38% of spirits consumers in the survey selected bitters as the spirits type, they consumed the most. Whiskey (15%) and Vodka (15%) were equally placed. Gin followed with 10% and all others at 22%.

