Bermuda Monetary Authority 2026 Business Plan: Overview & Expertise

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Our Appleby Bermuda office is pleased to launch our six‑part insight series examining the Bermuda Monetary Authority’s 2026 Business Plan through the lens of our expert legal teams. Each article unpacks how the BMA’s priorities are shaping regulatory expectations and sector‑specific developments across Bermuda’s financial landscape.
Our multidisciplinary team of legal experts can translate complex legal and regulatory requirements into clear and actionable advice. We combine legal analysis with industry experience to recommend pragmatic solutions.
Please click below to view our six-part insight series:
- Regulatory – authored by Partner & Head of Dispute Resolution John Wasty and Head of Regulatory & Compliance Services Jarion Richardson
- General Corporate – authored by Partners Matthew Ebbs-Brewer and Sally Penrose
- Insurance (Commercial) – authored by Managing Partner & Head of Corporate Brad Adderley and Counsel Cathryn Minors
- Insurance (Captives) – authored by Managing Partner & Head of Corporate Brad Adderley and Partner Matthew Carr
- FinTech – authored by Partner Jerome Wilson
- Banking – authored by Partner David Clark
Originally published 23 Feb 2026
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.[View Source]