Webinar Recording: SFDR 2.0 In Focus: Where The Council And European Parliament Stand And What Comes Next

Following our webinar from last November on the European Commission’s proposal to revise Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR 2.0), the legislative process is now entering a critical new phase. The Council has adopted its negotiating position and the European Parliament is expected to do so in the coming weeks. Together, these positions will provide the clearest indication yet of how the future SFDR framework may evolve and where the key political fault lines are likely to emerge in the trilogue negotiations.
The coming months will be critical: trilogue negotiations between the European Commission, Council, and European Parliament will determine the final shape of SFDR 2.0, providing financial market participants operating in EU markets or marketing to EU investors with sufficient clarity to start considering the steps needed to prepare for the forthcoming changes.
Our webinar covering the latest updates was hosted on 22 September 2026. View the recording for a breakdown of the following:
- Comparison of the Council and European Parliament positions on key aspects of the SFDR 2.0 proposals
- Key areas of convergence and divergence and their significance for the market
- The likely direction of the trilogue negotiations and the emerging shape of SFDR 2.0
- The practical implications for financial market participants and the steps firms should be taking now to prepare.
Access the recording here.
You can download the slide deck here.
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