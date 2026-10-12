The Equipment Leasing Registration Authority: What Every Lessor And Lessee Should Know

Equipment leasing has emerged as a vital source of asset finance for Nigerian businesses seeking access to vehicles, machinery, technology and other productive assets without substantial upfront costs. The Equipment Leasing Act 2015 established the Equipment Leasing Registration Authority and introduced a comprehensive statutory framework for regulating equipment leasing activities in Nigeria.

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Introduction

Equipment leasing has become an important source of asset finance for businesses seeking access to vehicles, machinery, technology and other productive assets without the substantial upfront cost associated with outright acquisition. For businesses with significant capital expenditure requirements, leasing can offer a commercially attractive alternative to conventional asset acquisition and secured financing.

In Nigeria, the Equipment Leasing Act 2015 (“the Act”) established the Equipment Leasing Registration Authority (“ELRA” or “the Authority”) and introduced a statutory framework for the regulation of equipment leasing activities.

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