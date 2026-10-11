From Red Flag To Frozen Account - Banking Lessons On Account-freezing Powers And Anti-money Laundering

A South African court ruling examines when banks may lawfully freeze customer accounts based on suspected fraud and money laundering. The case explores the balance between contractual account terms, interbank information sharing, and statutory tax recovery powers when suspicious funds move rapidly through the banking system.

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When a bank freezes an account, the customer usually experiences it as a commercial crisis. Funds become inaccessible, transactions are disrupted and the customer may feel the bank has acted too quickly, especially where no court has yet found any wrongdoing. For banks, however, the risk often lies in acting too slowly. Where funds may be linked to fraud, tax abuse or money laundering, delay can allow those funds to be dissipated before the institution has a chance to respond.

The recent decision in Cuba Dumakude v Bidvest Bank Limited and Another (“Cuba Dumakude”) is important for precisely that reason. Although not a Financial Intelligence Centre Act, 2001 enforcement matter, it is highly relevant to banks and compliance teams dealing with account freezes, suspicious funds, interbank alerts and statutory notices.

The applicant sought an order directing Bidvest Bank to unfreeze and release ZAR448 838.35 held in his account, and to declare the continued freezing unlawful and unreasonable.

The facts illustrate how quickly financial crime risk moves through the banking system. Hill Side Trading and Projects CC had claimed a VAT refund of approximately ZAR3.28 million from SARS, which was paid on 13 February 2025. A few days later, Hill Side Trading transferred ZAR900 000 from its Capitec account into the applicant’s Bidvest Bank account. Capitec then alerted various banks that Hill Side Trading had been implicated in fraud involving SARS and that proceeds had been transferred to accounts at other banks. The applicant’s account was frozen shortly thereafter.

SARS investigated and found that invoices submitted in support of the refund were fraudulent. The alleged suppliers confirmed that the invoices were not authentic and that Hill Side Trading had not been their customer. SARS also issued a third-party appointment to Bidvest Bank under section 179 of the Tax Administration Act, 2011 (“TAA”).

Three findings that matter

The court dismissed the application. For the banking and finance sector, the significance of the judgment lies in three closely connected findings.

First, the bank-customer relationship remains contractual, and properly drafted account terms matter. Bidvest Bank’s terms allowed it to restrict or suspend an account immediately and without notice where it suspected fraudulent, negligent or unlawful use, money laundering, terrorist financing or contravention of applicable law. The court held that Bidvest Bank was entitled to rely on these terms.

Practically, this matters. Account-freezing clauses are often tested urgently, where an institution must decide whether to allow transactions before all facts are known. The judgment confirms that a clear contractual suspension power can form part of a bank’s financial crime control framework and reinforces that those clauses must be properly drafted and aligned with anti-money laundering (“AML”), fraud and sanctions-risk processes.

Second, a bank may act on information received from another financial institution, provided the suspicion is objectively grounded. The applicant argued that Capitec’s warning was hearsay. The court rejected that argument, holding that Bidvest Bank was entitled to rely on information from another bank, particularly where it related to the source account from which the ZAR900 000 had been paid. The suspicion rested on solid and reasonable grounds, not mere conjecture.

This is one of the most useful aspects of the judgment for AML and fraud-risk teams. Financial crime controls depend on speed, information-sharing and the ability to respond to credible red flags. A bank need not wait for a final finding of fraud before taking protective action. What matters is whether there is an objectively reasonable basis for the suspicion: not a hunch, but also not a completed prosecution.

Third, the judgment addresses SARS’ statutory recovery powers. The applicant argued that SARS could not issue a third-party notice because he was not the tax debtor and because SARS had not issued a final demand 10 business days before the notice. The court rejected both arguments, holding that the notice was issued to Bidvest Bank, which was holding funds linked to Hill Side Trading (the actual tax debtor). The court also accepted that SARS may dispense with a final demand where a senior official is satisfied that issuing one would prejudice collection.

For banks, this is critical. Once a valid section 179 notice is received, the bank may be under a statutory obligation to comply and may face liability if it parts with the money contrary to that notice. The court held that the notice was validly issued and that Bidvest Bank was legally obliged to comply.

The applicant’s case also failed because he could not establish a clear right to the funds. He had not shown legitimate business dealings with Hill Side Trading, could not provide supporting documents such as invoices or a contract, had received the money into a personal account that had been inactive, and had attempted to withdraw significant sums shortly after the deposit.

From an AML perspective, those facts reflect the issues that trigger financial crime escalation: unexplained third-party payments, movement through dormant accounts, lack of supporting documentation and attempted dissipation of funds shortly after receipt. The court held that the funds were proceeds of unlawful activity arising from fraud against SARS and did not belong to the applicant merely because they were held in his account.

Lessons for banks and financial institutions

The judgment should not be read as giving banks an unlimited right to freeze accounts. A bank must still point to a proper contractual or legal basis, a legitimate trigger and objectively reasonable grounds for suspicion. But where those elements are present, the judgment supports prompt action to prevent dissipation of suspicious funds.

For financial institutions, the practical lessons are clear. Account terms should be reviewed to ensure suspension powers are appropriately framed. Internal escalation processes should record the source of the alert, the basis for suspicion, the relevant transaction history and the reasons why immediate action was necessary. Legal, compliance, fraud and AML teams should be aligned on how to respond to interbank alerts, SARS notices and urgent requests involving suspected proceeds of unlawful activity.

A warning for businesses and customers alike

For customers and businesses, the message is equally direct. The ability to explain money flows matters. Large or unusual incoming payments should be supported by contracts, invoices and a clear commercial rationale. Where funds are later linked to fraud or other unlawful activity, the fact that money passed through an account will not, without more, establish a right to demand its release.

Cuba Dumakude is therefore more than a tax-recovery dispute. It is a banking and AML case about reasonable suspicion, account-freezing powers, interbank information flows and the tension between customer access and financial crime prevention. In a regulatory environment where banks are expected to move quickly against suspected unlawful activity, the judgment is a useful reminder that speed and legality can coexist, provided the decision to freeze is properly grounded.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.