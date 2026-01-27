Source: Malta Invest - Strengthening Malta-UK Business Ties at London's Mansion House

The enduring relationship between Malta and the United Kingdom continues to present significant opportunities for bilateral business engagement, as demonstrated by FinanceMalta's annual reception at London's historic Mansion House.

Joseph Zammit Tabona, a veteran advocate of Malta-UK relations who has championed Malta's value proposition in London for nearly five decades, emphasises the strategic relevance of Malta in today's post-Brexit landscape.

Malta's Strategic Position Post-Brexit

"In the post-Brexit scenario, Malta may offer an opportunity of access to Europe, which could interest UK-based businesses," explains Mr Zammit Tabona, former High Commissioner to the UK and long-serving special envoy for business promotion.

Malta's appeal extends well beyond taxation benefits. As a Commonwealth country sharing the English language and British business culture, Malta offers stability, accessibility, and ease of doing business—critical factors for investors selecting a jurisdiction. The country serves as a practical bridge between UK firms and the wider European Union, providing British businesses with continued European market access.

A Growing Platform for Engagement

Since its inaugural edition in 2023, the annual Mansion House reception has evolved into a cornerstone event for promoting Malta's strengths within the UK market. This year's gathering attracted nearly 500 attendees from banking, professional services, audit firms, and business leadership.

"The event has grown from strength to strength," notes Mr Zammit Tabona, who has led sponsorship and fundraising efforts. "Interest is as high as it has ever been, both from attendees as well as interested sponsoring organisations."

The reception brings together senior figures from across the business and financial communities whilst positioning Malta as a strategic and attractive jurisdiction for UK-based companies looking to expand their European operations.

Focused Programme, Maximum Impact

This year's event maintained a concise format, featuring addresses from FinanceMalta Chair George Vella and Minister for Finance Clyde Caruana, who outlined Malta's economic context and opportunities for enhanced cooperation. The presentations highlighted Malta's competitive advantages as an investment destination whilst facilitating meaningful networking amongst attendees.

Beyond business promotion, the reception serves as an important gathering point for Malta's professional community in London, offering connections to home and opportunities to strengthen networks whilst acting as informal ambassadors for the jurisdiction.

The Power of Direct Experience

Mr Zammit Tabona emphasises that whilst detailed explanations of Malta's offering are valuable, nothing replaces firsthand experience.

"Even though you can describe Malta in detail as much as you want, nothing beats bringing investors over," he insists. "No amount of explaining can replace jumping on a plane and bringing prospective investors to Malta. Nothing beats the experience of seeing and touching what Malta can truly offer firsthand."

As Malta continues to reinforce its position as a competitive European jurisdiction, the annual Mansion House reception stands as testament to the enduring strength of Malta-UK business relations and the opportunities that lie ahead for deeper collaboration between the two nations.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.