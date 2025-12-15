ARTICLE
15 December 2025

IFSP Sets Up Directors' Chapter


The Institute of Financial Service Practitioners (IFSP) has set up a Directors' Chapter, to be chaired by Etienne Borg Cardona. Until now, the IFSP had a Directors and CSP sub-committee, which had been chaired by Dr Borg Cardona.

The new Chapter has been admitted to the European Confederation of Directors' Associations, active in 21 countries, and aims to raise the bar for corporate governance.

The Chapter will represent CSP-regulated directors, but will also target aspiring directors, offering thought leadership, education and training covering every aspect of their duties and challenges, as well as networking opportunities in Malta and across Europe.

Dr Borg Cardona explained that while chairmanship of a Board was important, its effectiveness also depended on its set up – particularly when it comes to competencies and technical expertise – as well as on its independence and accountability.

IFSP was a founder member of FinanceMalta and its president, Nick Captur, is one of its governors.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

