Legal 500: Country Comparative Guides 2025 – Japan Lending & Secured Finance

Do the courts in your jurisdiction generally enforce the judgments of courts in other jurisdictions (in particular, English and US courts) and is your country a member of The Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards (i.e. the New York Arbitration Convention)?

the foreign judgment must be final and non-appealable; the jurisdiction of the foreign court must be recognised under Japanese laws and regulations, conventions or treaties; the defendant must have received adequate service of process; the foreign judgment must not violate a public policy rule of Japan (particular types of awards, such as punitive damages, may violate this requirement); and reciprocity of enforcement is assured.

Japanese courts will examine the case to confirm whether these requirements are satisfied.

Japan is a member of the New York Convention.