18 August 2025

Funds Update - 15 August 2025

Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP

On 5 August 2025, ASIC released Simple Consultation: Proposed remake of relief instrument for managed investment product consideration inviting industry feedback on proposed...
Australia Finance and Banking
Fiona Smedley
In this Funds Update for 15 August 2025.

  1. ASIC consults on managed investment product consideration instrument

ASIC consults on managed investment product consideration instrument

On 5 August 2025, ASIC released Simple Consultation: Proposed remake of relief instrument for managed investment product consideration inviting industry feedback on proposed revisions to ASIC Corporations (Managed Investment Product Consideration) Instrument 2015/847 which sunsets on 1 October 2025.

Key proposed changes include:

  • simplifying the requirements to document exercises of discretion affecting the pricing of interests with a view to making these more consistent with ASIC Corporations (Discretions for Setting the Issue Price and Withdrawal Price of Interests in Managed Investment Schemes) Instrument 2023/693;
  • reducing the prescriptiveness of documentation provisions, and
  • making general ASIC drafting style changes.

Submissions on ASIC's proposed changes close at 5pm on 29 August 2025.

