Funds Update - 15 August 2025

In this Funds Update for 15 August 2025.

ASIC consults on managed investment product consideration instrument

On 5 August 2025, ASIC released Simple Consultation: Proposed remake of relief instrument for managed investment product consideration inviting industry feedback on proposed revisions to ASIC Corporations (Managed Investment Product Consideration) Instrument 2015/847 which sunsets on 1 October 2025.

Key proposed changes include:

simplifying the requirements to document exercises of discretion affecting the pricing of interests with a view to making these more consistent with ASIC Corporations (Discretions for Setting the Issue Price and Withdrawal Price of Interests in Managed Investment Schemes) Instrument 2023/693;

reducing the prescriptiveness of documentation provisions, and

making general ASIC drafting style changes.

Submissions on ASIC's proposed changes close at 5pm on 29 August 2025.

