Report By The "Working Group On Payment Services System, Etc." Of The Financial System Council And Proposed Revisions To The Payment Services Act (Part 1) - Funds Transfer Services

On January 22, 2025, the "Working Group on Payment Services System, etc." of the Financial System Council published its report on payment services systems (the "WG" and the report published by the WG, the "WG Report"). This was followed by the publication of a bill for amendment of the Payment Services Act (the "PSA", and the bill for amending the PSA, the "Amendment Bill") on March 7, 20251. The WG Report mainly addresses and considers issues of (i) remittance/payment services and (ii) crypto assets/electronic payment instruments (stablecoins). Among these issues, this newsletter provides an outline of the issues for (1) diversification of methods to return user funds upon bankruptcy and (2) deregulation of retention of funds by Type I Funds Transfer Services.

Funds Transfer Services