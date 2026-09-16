Extracting Value

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, restructuring and distressed deal activity are being shaped by two apparently opposite forces: resilient growth and heightened risk. The mining economy continues to attract capital, particularly in copper, cobalt, energy, logistics and infrastructure. At the same time, the concentration of growth in extractive industries exposes companies to commodity-price cycles, export measures, foreign-exchange pressures, supply-chain disruption and the security situation in the eastern provinces.

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What trends are driving restructuring, distressed transactions, and deal activity in your jurisdiction?

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, restructuring and distressed deal activity are being shaped by two apparently opposite forces: resilient growth and heightened risk. The mining economy continues to attract capital, particularly in copper, cobalt, energy, logistics and infrastructure. At the same time, the concentration of growth in extractive industries exposes companies to commodity-price cycles, export measures, foreign-exchange pressures, supply-chain disruption and the security situation in the eastern provinces. For investors, this creates both distress and opportunity. Businesses that are fundamentally viable may become stressed because their revenue is delayed, their inputs are imported, or their regulatory assumptions change faster than their financing documents.

The most visible activity is around strategic minerals. The cobalt export suspension and subsequent quota regime forced many operators to revisit offtake arrangements, stock management, financing covenants, force majeure positions and working-capital needs. The broader race for critical minerals is also encouraging acquisitions, joint ventures, infrastructure-linked transactions and value-addition projects. Investors are increasingly interested in logistics corridors, energy supply, mineral processing and services supporting major mines. This is not limited to large producers: contractors, transporters, laboratories, security providers and local suppliers are also being consolidated or refinanced as mining groups demand more reliable partners.

Outside mining, distress is emerging where businesses depend on imported goods, public contracts, foreign-currency debt or long payment cycles. SMEs and local suppliers often face delayed receivables, limited access to bank credit, tax audits and rising compliance costs. In practice, many restructurings begin informally: renegotiating maturities, rescheduling supplier debt, converting debt into equity, improving security packages or selling non-core assets. Formal OHADA procedures remain available, but early negotiation is usually preferred because it preserves confidentiality and business continuity. These informal solutions are often faster, but they require careful sequencing so that emergency funding, creditor concessions and operational changes reinforce one another rather than create later disputes.

What are the most common triggers during financial distress, and how can businesses mitigate these risks?

The most common triggers are liquidity pressure, delayed receivables, tax reassessments, loss of a key contract, banking covenant breaches, weak documentation, shareholder disputes and operational shocks linked to logistics, power supply or security. In mining and infrastructure, additional triggers include changes in export conditions, permitting delays, community issues, environmental and social claims, subcontractor disputes and fluctuations in commodity prices. In import-dependent sectors, depreciation risk and higher transport or fuel costs can rapidly turn a profitable contract into a distressed position. Another frequent trigger is informal decision-making: companies may grow quickly, but without board minutes, clean accounts, tax reconciliations or properly registered security.

Businesses can mitigate these risks by treating distress as a governance issue, not merely as a financing problem. The first protection is discipline in documentation: clear contracts, enforceable security, reliable corporate records, tax files, employment compliance and board approvals. The second is liquidity monitoring. Companies should maintain rolling cash-flow forecasts, test covenant headroom and identify early warning indicators before arrears accumulate. The third is creditor management. In the DRC, relationships with banks, tax authorities, suppliers, landlords, employees and public counterparties must be managed proactively and transparently. A business that explains its recovery assumptions and proposes credible milestones will usually preserve more value than one that waits for enforcement.

Where distress becomes foreseeable, management should consider preventive tools under OHADA law, including conciliation and preventive settlement, alongside negotiated standstill arrangements. Early legal intervention is critical because directors may face personal and professional exposure if they continue trading without a credible recovery plan. A practical mitigation strategy combines operational restructuring, tax risk review, asset protection, stakeholder communication and, where appropriate, a controlled sale or refinancing process before value is destroyed. The objective is not only to avoid insolvency, but to keep the company bankable and investable.

How are transaction structures and due diligence priorities evolving amid regulatory scrutiny, tax considerations, and geopolitical changes?

Transactions in the DRC are becoming more conditional and compliance-driven. Buyers no longer focus only on price and title, but require a full risk map. This will cover licensing, tax exposure, beneficial ownership, sanctions, anti-corruption, environmental and social obligations, labour compliance, land rights, community relations, foreign-exchange rules and enforceability of security. In mining, due diligence now extends deeply into the chain of title, state participation, royalties, export rules, subcontracting, local content, traceability and relationships with regulators and local communities. In regulated sectors such as banking, telecoms, energy and mining, parties must also build authorisation timelines into the commercial timetable.

Tax has also become central. As the government and international institutions focus on the effectiveness of tax incentives and domestic revenue mobilisation, investors must examine whether exemptions, stabilisation clauses, customs benefits or investment approvals are valid, transferable and properly documented. A transaction that looks attractive commercially may lose value if tax arrears, parafiscal charges or unfulfilled reporting obligations are discovered late. For sellers, tax readiness has become part of value preparation: cleaning historical filings, reconciling payroll and withholding taxes, documenting incentives and anticipating questions from the tax administration.

Structurally, parties are using more conditions precedent, regulatory-clearance covenants, escrow mechanisms, deferred consideration, earn-outs, indemnity packages, warranty insurance where available, and staged closings. Joint ventures are being drafted with stronger governance, reserved matters, deadlock clauses, audit rights and exit mechanisms. Lenders are asking for tighter collateral, direct agreements, assignment of receivables and step-in rights.

Geopolitics adds another layer. Competition between Western, Chinese, Gulf and regional investors for critical minerals is changing negotiation dynamics and increasing scrutiny of source of funds, counterparties and supply chains. Successful transactions therefore depend on integrated legal, tax, regulatory and political-risk due diligence. The best structures are those that are commercially flexible, locally enforceable and credible to regulators, financiers and communities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.