Corporate Debt Recovery In Nigeria: A Guide For Foreign Investors And Creditors

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Introduction

As foreign investors increasingly engage with Nigerian companies, understanding the legal framework for recovering debts and protecting investments is essential. While a company’s financial distress may create significant risks for foreign creditors and investors, Nigerian law provides a range of remedies designed to balance debt recovery with the preservation of viable businesses.

Under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA 2020), creditors may pursue restructuring, enforcement of security interests, or liquidation depending on the nature of their claim and the financial position of the debtor. This article examines the principal insolvency and debt recovery mechanisms available to foreign investors, with a practical focus on the steps, considerations, and strategic options involved in enforcing claims against a Nigerian company.

Rescue and Restructuring Tools under CAMA 2020

CAMA 2020 marked a deliberate shift away from automatic dissolution toward business rescue, giving distressed but viable companies formal routes to reorganise before (or instead of) liquidation.1 The main mechanisms of relevance to a foreign creditor or investor are:

Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA): a compromise between a company and its creditors, supervised by a licensed insolvency practitioner acting as “Nominee”, which can bind dissenting unsecured creditors if approved by the requisite majority. Administration: a moratorium-backed rescue procedure under which an administrator takes control of the company’s affairs with the objective of rescuing it as a going concern, or achieving a better result for creditors than an immediate winding up. Receivership: available to secured creditors (typically debenture holders) under fixed or floating charges, allowing appointment of a receiver or, where CAMA’s Official Receiver machinery is engaged, a receiver acting on behalf of debenture holders to realise specific charged assets. A secured creditor’s right to enforce its security is expressly preserved even after a winding-up order is made against the company. Winding up (liquidation): the terminal procedure by the court, by members’ voluntary resolution, or by creditors’ voluntary resolution resulting in realisation and distribution of assets and dissolution of the company.

For a foreign investor holding equity or a strategic stake, the CVA and administration routes are usually the more constructive options, since they aim to preserve enterprise value; for a foreign lender or trade creditor simply seeking repayment, a validly perfected security interest enforced through receivership, or a winding-up petition used as leverage, is typically more direct.

How a Winding-Up Petition Works in Practice

A creditor’s winding-up petition is commenced at the Federal High Court and is one of the most commonly used pressure tools against a Nigerian debtor, precisely because the threat of liquidation with its attendant reputational and banking consequences often prompts settlement long before a winding-up order is actually made. The essential steps are, broadly:

Serve a statutory demand for the undisputed debt and allow the prescribed period to lapse without payment or without the debt being secured or compounded to the creditor’s reasonable satisfaction. File a winding-up petition at the Federal High Court supported by an affidavit verifying the debt, and advertise the petition as required by the Companies Winding-Up Rules. At the hearing, the company may dispute the debt bona fide (which will usually defeat the petition and push the matter into ordinary litigation or arbitration), or the court may make a winding-up order and appoint a liquidator. Once a liquidator is appointed, unsecured creditors prove their claims in the liquidation and share pari passu after preferential claims (such as certain employee entitlements and government dues) and the claims of secured creditors over their security are satisfied.2

Two cautions are worth flagging for foreign creditors. First, a winding-up petition is not a substitute for a genuine debt-recovery action where the debt is bona fide disputed; Nigerian courts will dismiss, and can penalise, petitions used oppressively to pressure a solvent company over a disputed claim.

Second, any transaction including a security grant or payment made shortly before insolvency that improperly prefers one creditor over others can be set aside as a fraudulent preference, under both CAMA and, for individuals, the Bankruptcy Act, so a foreign lender taking last-minute security from a distressed counterparty should be alert to claw-back risk.

Priority of Claims

In a Nigerian liquidation, the broad order of priority runs as follows

costs and expenses of the winding up; preferential debts (which include specified employee remuneration and statutory dues); claims of secured creditors, satisfied out of their security in priority to unsecured creditors (a fixed charge ranks ahead of a floating charge over the same class of asset); and, Finally, unsecured creditors sharing pari passu, with shareholders receiving any surplus last.3

A foreign lender’s practical takeaway is that a properly perfected fixed charge registered both with the Corporate Affairs Commission under CAMA and, where relevant, against real property at the applicable state land registry is by far the strongest position to hold going into any Nigerian insolvency, since unsecured claims recover comparatively little in most liquidations.

Cross-Border Insolvency: A Gap Foreign Investors Should Note

Nigeria has not adopted the UNCITRAL Model Law on Cross-Border Insolvency, and there is presently no statutory framework for joint or coordinated insolvency proceedings involving a Nigerian company and its foreign parent or affiliates, nor any express statutory basis for a Nigerian court to communicate directly with a foreign insolvency court.

In practice, recognition of foreign insolvency proceedings, or requests for judicial cooperation, have instead proceeded by ad hoc application to the Federal High Court, attaching certified copies of the foreign process; the Federal High Court has shown willingness to entertain such applications on a case-by-case basis.

Foreign investors with group structures spanning Nigeria and other jurisdictions should not assume that a foreign scheme of arrangement, administration or Chapter 11-style process will automatically bind the Nigerian operating entity or its local creditors; separate, parallel steps in Nigeria will usually be necessary.

Debt Recovery outside Formal Insolvency

Most foreign creditors may first pursue ordinary civil recovery rather than liquidation. Realistic options, often used in combination, include:

Ordinary civil suit or the summary/undefended list procedure before the Federal High Court or a State High Court, which is faster than full trial for debts that are not genuinely disputed. Enforcement of security, fixed or floating charges, mortgages, guarantees, or receivables assignments provided the security was validly created and duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission within the statutory window; failure to register can render a charge void against a liquidator or other creditors. Post-judgment enforcement tools such as writs of execution against movable and immovable assets, garnishee proceedings against the debtor’s bank accounts, and judgment summons, once a Nigerian judgment (or a registered foreign judgment or award) has been obtained. Arbitration where the underlying contract contains an arbitration clause, frequently the preferred route for foreign investors, both because it avoids reliance on the (still developing) foreign-judgment reciprocity regime and because Nigeria is a signatory to the New York Convention.

Practical Considerations for Foreign Investors

Perfect security early and correctly: A charge over a Nigerian company’s assets must be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission within the statutory period to be valid against a liquidator or subsequent creditors; unregistered or defectively created security can rank as an unsecured claim in an insolvency. Build in arbitration and a neutral seat: Given the gaps in the foreign-judgment reciprocity regime, contracts with Nigerian counterparties should generally include a well-drafted arbitration clause, ideally with a seat and institutional rules the investor is comfortable with, to access the more predictable New York Convention enforcement route. Watch limitation periods closely: Registration windows under the foreign judgments regime and time limits for enforcing awards are strict, and the interaction between the arbitration timeline and limitation law has been a recurring source of dispute; early advice on timing is important. Use the statutory demand as leverage, carefully: A properly issued statutory demand for an undisputed debt is often the fastest way to prompt payment, but should not be used against a debt that is genuinely disputed, and preferential payments made under pressure shortly before insolvency can later be unwound as fraudulent preferences. Anticipate no automatic cross-group recognition: A foreign restructuring, scheme or insolvency proceeding affecting a parent or affiliate will not automatically bind the Nigerian subsidiary or its local creditors; separate Nigerian proceedings, or at least a Nigeria-specific application for judicial cooperation, will usually be required. Confirm reciprocity status before choosing the judgment route: Because the Minister of Justice has not extended the 2004 Act to most countries, a foreign investor should confirm before litigating abroad on the assumption of easy Nigerian enforcement whether its home jurisdiction falls within the older 1922 Ordinance’s Commonwealth list, or whether it will need to rely on a common-law enforcement action instead. Budget for currency and repatriation considerations: Recovered sums, whether from a judgment, award, or liquidation distribution, are typically recovered in naira; repatriation of proceeds is governed by Nigeria’s foreign exchange rules and should be planned for separately from the recovery litigation itself. Engage Nigerian counsel and, where relevant, a licensed insolvency practitioner early: Nigerian insolvency practitioners must be registered under CAMA and the Insolvency Regulations 2022, and the Federal High Court’s exclusive jurisdiction over insolvency claims means local procedural expertise materially affects outcomes and timing.

Conclusion

Nigeria’s insolvency and debt-recovery landscape has modernised considerably since the CAMA 2020 reforms and the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023, moving toward rescue-oriented insolvency practice and a genuinely pro-enforcement arbitration regime.

For foreign investors, the practical risk points remain fairly consistent: incomplete or unregistered security, reliance on foreign litigation rather than arbitration in the absence of a settled judgment-reciprocity regime, and the absence of a formal cross-border insolvency framework for group structures.

Investors who address these points at the contracting stage through properly perfected security, carefully drafted dispute-resolution clauses, and early engagement of Nigerian counsel are considerably better placed to recover value if a Nigerian counterparty becomes distressed.

Footnotes

1. https://lawzana.com/articles/nigeria/corporate-restructuring-in-nigeria-navigating-cama-2020-865

2. https://www.adeolaoyinlade.com/en/procedure-for-winding-up-a-company-in-nigeria/