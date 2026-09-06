Where You Park Your Holding Company Matters More Than You Think

Africa's emergence as a major investment destination has made the choice of holding company jurisdiction critical for investors targeting Kenyan assets. With over $70 billion in foreign direct investment flowing into the continent, the decision of where to incorporate affects taxation at multiple levels, investor protections, regulatory compliance, and ultimately determines the economic viability of the entire investment structure.

ENS is an independent law firm with over 200 years of experience. The firm has over 600 practitioners in 14 offices on the continent, in Ghana, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Uganda.

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Africa has become increasingly attractive to global investors, with over 70 billion US dollars in foreign direct investment commitments in recent years and East Africa with Kenya in particular, has begun emerging as a dynamic destination for capital. Yet amid market-entry strategies, one deceptively simple decision can make or break an investment's economics: where to incorporate the holding company that will own the African asset. This choice affects every dividend payment, interest charge, and eventual exit for the life of the investment.

Jurisdiction matters because of the way the process operates. When a Kenyan business earns profits, those profits face taxation at multiple points as they move from the operating company to the end investor. Kenya taxes profits at the corporate level, imposes withholding taxes when dividends, interest, royalties, or management fees are paid to a non-resident parent, and may apply capital gains tax on a share disposal. At each juncture, the holding company's identity and location determines the tax burden, because Kenya's double taxation agreements (“DTAs”) with different countries offer different rates of relief, and the holding jurisdiction itself may impose further layers of tax. Beyond tax, the choice of jurisdiction determines investor protections, ease of regulatory compliance, access to capital, the quality of commercial courts, currency convertibility, and political stability. The holding jurisdiction is not an afterthought,it is architecture.

DTAs remain the primary tool for reducing the cost of repatriating income from Kenya, but accessing treaty benefits is no longer as easy as incorporating in a treaty-partner jurisdiction and routing payments through it. Kenya imposes limitation-of-benefits rules based on foreign shareholding levels or listing status. The international tax landscape has also shifted dramatically, driven by the OECD's Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (“BEPS”) project and the growing insistence by tax authorities that treaty benefits should only be available to entities with genuine economic substance.

Mauritius has historically been the most popular gateway, offering an extensive DTA network, low effective tax rates under its Global Business Licence regime, and no capital gains tax on disposal of shares in foreign companies. Its legal system blends French civil law and English common law, and it has built genuine expertise serving as a conduit for African investments. However, post-BEPS substance requirements have become significantly more demanding, requiring real employees, real office space, and demonstrable local decision-making, all of which carry associated costs. Mauritius has also faced reputational concerns, including periods on the EU grey list and a broader tax-haven perception.

The Netherlands is favoured for its participation exemption, which can exempt both dividends from qualifying subsidiaries and capital gains on disposal of qualifying shareholdings from Dutch corporate tax. Its treaty network is among the world's most extensive, and its legal system is sophisticated and predictable. However, anti-abuse rules have tightened significantly. Substance requirements are stringent, demanding a real office, qualified board members making genuine management decisions locally, and activities beyond merely holding shares. The EU Anti-Tax Avoidance Directives apply fully, imposing CFC rules, interest limitation rules, and exit taxation. It remains an excellent choice for investors but comes at a cost.

The United Arab Emirates, particularly Dubai, has grown rapidly as a hub for Africa-facing investments. Historically a zero-tax jurisdiction, the UAE introduced a 9% corporate income tax from June 2023, albeit with exemptions for qualifying income earned by entities in designated free zones. There is no withholding tax on dividends or interest paid out of the UAE - a genuine advantage. The jurisdiction offers political stability, excellent connectivity to Africa, and a growing professional services ecosystem. Key considerations include how the new corporate tax interacts with free zone exemptions in practice, whether treaty benefits under the UAE/ Kenya DTA are realisable, and whether increasing global substance requirements will be met.

Rwanda, through the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC), is an increasingly interesting option. Rwanda has explicitly positioned itself as an African alternative to Mauritius, offering reduced corporate tax rates for qualifying holding companies, elimination of withholding tax on dividends paid to holding companies, and no capital gains tax on share disposals. The political environment is relatively stable, the regulatory framework is improving rapidly, and the symbolic value of an African holding company for an African investment is significant in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area. The limitations are real: KIFC is still relatively new, its treaty network remains limited, legal frameworks are still maturing, and professional services lack the depth of established centres.

South Africa offers the most sophisticated financial and legal infrastructure on the continent, with an extensive treaty network and a headquarters company regime for regional holding structures. However, its tax system is complex, exchange controls add compliance cost and friction, corporate tax rates are relatively high, and CFC rules apply broadly to foreign subsidiary income.

The United Kingdom offers zero withholding tax on dividend payments, a substantial shareholding exemption that can eliminate capital gains tax on qualifying holdings, an extensive treaty network, and legal certainty. The trade-off is a 25% corporate tax rate and a complex web of anti-avoidance rules requiring careful navigation.

The comparison of these jurisdictions reveals that there is no single “best” answer. The optimal choice depends on an investor's specific circumstances: investment size, expected holding period, likely form of returns (dividends or capital gains on exit), the investor's own tax residence, the level of substance they are willing to maintain, and their tolerance for regulatory complexity. A private equity fund planning a five-year hold and exit may prioritise capital gains treatment, while a strategic long-term investor may focus on dividend repatriation efficiency. A European institutional investor faces different constraints under EU anti-avoidance directives than an American family office or a Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund.

For investors confronting these complexities, several principles should guide the decision.

First, prioritise substance: ensure the holding company has genuine economic activity - real decision-making by qualified individuals, physical presence, and business activities beyond merely holding shares and routing payments. This is increasingly the baseline expectation of tax authorities worldwide.

Second, document the commercial rationale for the chosen structure, being prepared to demonstrate to any tax authority that the choice was driven by legitimate business considerations, not solely by tax.Third, maintain robust transfer pricing documentation from day one - the cost of preparation at the time of transactions is a fraction of the cost of reconstruction during an audit.

Fourth, monitor legislative changes actively, as Kenya's tax landscape evolves annually through Finance Acts.

Fifth, consider the exit before making the entry - understand capital gains tax implications in both the holding jurisdiction and Kenya before committing capital.

Sixth, engage proactively with tax authorities where possible, as some jurisdictions offer advance rulings or non-binding guidance on uncertain positions.

Seventh, factor in the full cost of a jurisdiction: incorporation fees, annual compliance, substance costs, professional advisory fees, and management time. A jurisdiction saving 2% on withholding tax but costing more in compliance may not be the better choice.

In a world where tax authorities are more connected, sophisticated, and determined to ensure tax is paid where economic value is created, the holding company jurisdiction is a strategic decision that will shape investment returns for years to come.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.