Computime And PwC Digital Services Announce AI-driven Digital Transformation Collaboration

Computime and PwC Digital Services announced today a strategic collaboration aimed at bringing Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions to the market. This collaboration brings together the expertise and innovative spirit of both organisations, with the scope of building momentum with impactful developments in AI technology.

By joining forces, PwC Digital Services and Computime Software Limited are poised to lead the charge in AI innovation, combining strengths to create solutions that are not only cutting-edge but also practical and impactful.

Computime is a leading ICT company and provider with over 45 years of experience, while PwC Digital Services is recognised for its expertise in digital transformation, and advisory services, as well as its advantage to harness the strength of a global network to support local businesses.

"This collaboration amplifies what each organisation does best. PwC Malta brings unmatched market and regulatory insights coupled with strategic business and digital transformation capabilities, while Computime delivers the technologies that make modern digital operations possible. Together, we're able to offer organisations not only the guidelines for transformation, but the tools and platforms required to fully realise it. Our latest collaboration with PwC Malta is a natural progression of successful initiatives we worked on together in the past such as the joint venture formed by both parties two years ago to deliver regulatory reporting solutions to the market," said Dr Vincent Vella, CTO at Computime responsible for Business Software and FinTech.

The collaboration is focused on helping clients apply practical AI solutions, starting with a focus on the Insurance and Gaming sectors. Together, both organisations will blend global knowledge with local insights to offer more impactful, comprehensive solutions tailored to the local market's needs, including regulatory expectations, sector dynamics, and operational realities. Organisations will benefit from integrated expertise that reduces risk, accelerates adoption, and drives sustainable digital innovation.

"This collaboration is built on a shared vision: to deliver AI solutions that drive meaningful change. Together, we're exploring new avenues in AI, from enhancing business processes to unlocking new revenue streams, and bringing to market technology solutions designed to address real business challenges. Our focus is on delivering tangible value and measurable outcomes for our clients and stakeholders, while ensuring the right guardrails, governance, and responsible AI practices are in place," explained Andrew Schembri, Digital Services Leader at PwC Malta.

The future of AI is bright, with PwC Malta and Computime at the helm, ready to lead the way. Building on the shared vision to deliver AI solutions that drive meaningful change, this collaboration is not just about technology; it's about building trust, fostering innovation, and delivering results that make a difference.

About Computime

Computime Group is a long-established provider of specialist ICT services, business software, and FinTech solutions, with over four decades of experience delivering tailored software that accelerates business processes and drives measurable results. The Group has consistently focused on transforming advanced technology into practical, value-driven solutions for clients locally and internationally.

With a team of over 100 professionals and strong partnerships with leading global technology providers such as Microsoft, HPE, IBM, Cisco, and Check Point, Computime designs and implements bespoke software and integrated systems across industries including banking and financial services, iGaming, telecommunications, energy, construction, and hospitality. A dedicated team of machine learning and generative AI specialists develops automation and intelligent applications that enable agile operations, improved efficiency, and sustainable growth.

About PwC Digital Services Malta Limited

At PwC Malta Digital Services, we help organisations move faster - we unite expertise and tech so you can outthink, outpace and outperform. Our solution offerings are designed to address diverse needs, encompassing digital strategy and transformation support, business solutions, and tailored offerings to help you create new value. With deep expertise in areas such as Data and AI, Cybersecurity, Business Applications, Cloud and infrastructure, and IT Managed Services, we offer end-to-end support throughout the digital transformation journey – from start to finish. By partnering closely with our alliances, we help clients navigate the digital landscape, adapt to market changes, and realise their full potential in a dynamic environment.

