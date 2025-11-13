ARTICLE
13 November 2025

FinTech: Latest On Crypto And Digital Assets

SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan

SyCip Salazar Hernandez & Gatmaitan was founded in 1945 and is a leading full-service law firm in the Philippines. Its principal office is in Makati City, with branch offices in Cebu City, Davao City and the Subic Bay Freeport Zone. The firm offers a broad and integrated range of legal services, with departments in the following fields: banking, finance and securities; special projects; corporate services; litigation and dispute resolution; employment law and immigration; intellectual property; and tax.
Philippines Technology
The BSP regulations on virtual asset service providers (VASPs) are fairly recent, and this is seen as the policymakers trying to catch up with virtual asset (VA) systems that are delivering financial services in faster and more economical means. Acceptance and use of VASPs is on the rise in the Philippines, and there do not appear to be any significant reservations on the roll-out of such services here, provided of course, that licensing and related requirements are complied with.

Similarly, the SEC has recently introduced its own regulatory framework for Crypto Asset Service Providers (CASPs), signaling that crypto-related financial services are not only accepted but are also subject to oversight by both the BSP and the SEC, depending on the nature of the services involved. This reflects a broader national attitude of cautious openness toward the crypto industry.

