Multilaw Global FinTech Guide 2025 – Vietnam

Tilleke & Gibbins has contributed the Vietnam chapter to the latest edition of the Global FinTech Guide published by Multilaw. The guide provides a comprehensive overview of the legal and regulatory framework governing financial technology across major jurisdictions around the world.

Compiled by experienced practitioners from Multilaw member firms, the Global FinTech Guide examines how technological innovation is transforming financial services and how regulators are adapting to developments such as digital payments, virtual assets, and online financial platforms. The publication offers comparative insights into regulatory regimes and presents detailed, jurisdiction-specific analysis for companies, investors, and entrepreneurs active in the FinTech sector.

The Vietnam chapter, prepared by lawyers in Tilleke & Gibbins' technology, media, and telecommunications team, surveys the key legal and regulatory developments shaping the country's FinTech ecosystem. It covers the following areas:

Payment services

Asset and portfolio management

Financial advisory and broking services (including robo-advisory and auto-trading)

Trading platforms, social trading platforms, and signal following

Crowdfunding, crowdinvesting, and crowdlending

Distributed ledger technology (DLT) and cryptocurrencies

Loan services, factoring, loan broking, and finetrading

Identification

Online banking services

Initial coin offerings (ICOs) and token sales

Insurtech

Regtech and compliance management

Know-your-customer (KYC) requirements

Tilleke & Gibbins also contributed the Thailand chapter to the Global FinTech Guide. The full guide is available on the Multilaw website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.