ARTICLE
13 November 2025

Multilaw Global FinTech Guide 2025 – Vietnam

TG
Tilleke & Gibbins

Contributor

Tilleke & Gibbins is a leading Southeast Asian regional law firm with over 250 lawyers and consultants practicing in Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. We provide full-service legal solutions to the top investors and high-growth companies that drive economic expansion in Asia.
Tilleke & Gibbins has contributed the Vietnam chapter to the latest edition of the Global FinTech Guide published by Multilaw.
Vietnam Technology
Tilleke & Gibbins has contributed the Vietnam chapter to the latest edition of the Global FinTech Guide published by Multilaw. The guide provides a comprehensive overview of the legal and regulatory framework governing financial technology across major jurisdictions around the world.

Compiled by experienced practitioners from Multilaw member firms, the Global FinTech Guide examines how technological innovation is transforming financial services and how regulators are adapting to developments such as digital payments, virtual assets, and online financial platforms. The publication offers comparative insights into regulatory regimes and presents detailed, jurisdiction-specific analysis for companies, investors, and entrepreneurs active in the FinTech sector.

The Vietnam chapter, prepared by lawyers in Tilleke & Gibbins' technology, media, and telecommunications team, surveys the key legal and regulatory developments shaping the country's FinTech ecosystem. It covers the following areas:

  • Payment services
  • Asset and portfolio management
  • Financial advisory and broking services (including robo-advisory and auto-trading)
  • Trading platforms, social trading platforms, and signal following
  • Crowdfunding, crowdinvesting, and crowdlending
  • Distributed ledger technology (DLT) and cryptocurrencies
  • Loan services, factoring, loan broking, and finetrading
  • Identification
  • Online banking services
  • Initial coin offerings (ICOs) and token sales
  • Insurtech
  • Regtech and compliance management
  • Know-your-customer (KYC) requirements

Tilleke & Gibbins also contributed the Thailand chapter to the Global FinTech Guide. The full guide is available on the Multilaw website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
