13 November 2025

RBI's New Digital Payment Rules Explained, Two Factor Authentication For UPI & Cards (Video)

IndiaLaw LLP

Contributor

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rolled out a new compliance framework that will redefine how India secures every digital transaction from UPI payments to credit card swipes.
In this podcast bite, Uditi Singh breaks down the RBI's Authentication Mechanisms Directions, 2025, explaining what's changing, why it matters, and how it impacts banks, fintechs, and consumers alike.

Key Highlights:

  • What the new RBI directions mean for digital payments
  • How Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) is evolving for enhanced security
  • Risk-based, adaptive authentication AI-driven fraud prevention
  • Impact on cross-border card transactions and tokenization " Compliance responsibilities for banks, fintechs, and payment issuers
  • How these changes align with the Digital Personal Data Pro
  • tection Act, 2023

These directions, will come to effect from April 1, 2026, it aims to balance innovation and security ensuring India's digital economy remains safe, interoperable, and future-ready.

Listen now to understand how these new rules will affect your next digital transaction and what compliance teams must prepare for.

