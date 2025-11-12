ARTICLE
12 November 2025

Multilaw Global FinTech Guide 2025 – Thailand

Tilleke & Gibbins

Contributor

Tilleke & Gibbins has contributed the Thailand chapter to the latest edition of the Global FinTech Guide published by Multilaw. The guide offers an overview of the legal and regulatory environment...
Thailand Technology
Napassorn Lertussavavivat,Nopparat Lalitkomon,Thammapas Chanpanich
+5 Authors
Tilleke & Gibbins has contributed the Thailand chapter to the latest edition of the Global FinTech Guide published by Multilaw. The guide offers an overview of the legal and regulatory environment for financial technology across key jurisdictions worldwide.

Prepared by leading experts from Multilaw member firms, the Global FinTech Guide explores how innovation is reshaping the financial sector and how governments and regulators are responding to emerging technologies such as digital payment services, cryptocurrencies, and online financial advisory platforms. The publication enables quick comparison of regulatory frameworks and provides detailed country-level insights for investors, startups, and established financial institutions engaging in FinTech activities.

The Thailand chapter, authored by lawyers in Tilleke & Gibbins' technology and financial services teams, outlines the country's evolving regulatory landscape for fintech operations. It addresses the following topics:

  • Payment services
  • Asset and portfolio management
  • Financial advisory and broking services (including robo-advisory and auto-trading)
  • Trading platforms, social trading platforms, and signal following
  • Crowdfunding, crowdinvesting, and crowdlending
  • DLT and cryptocurrencies
  • Loan services, factoring, loan broking, and finetrading
  • Identification
  • Online banking services
  • Initial coin offerings (ICOs) and token sales
  • Insurtech
  • Regtech and compliance management
  • Know-your-customer (KYC) requirements

Tilleke & Gibbins also contributed the Vietnam chapter to the Global FinTech Guide. The full guide is available on the Multilaw website.


