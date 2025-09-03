Thailand Proposes New Rules For Foreign Satellite Services

Thailand's National Space Policy Committee (NSPC) has proposed new regulations that would permit foreign satellite operators to provide services within the country. The draft announcement responds to rapid advancements in digital and space technologies that have led to new global satellite operators expanding their services worldwide, including into Thailand. These include low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite constellations offering high-speed internet, nonterrestrial network (NTN) technologies that integrate terrestrial and satellite communications, and direct-to-device (D2D) technologies that transmit signals directly from satellites to mobile devices without relying on terrestrial networks.

The draft aims to replace the existing announcement, which was issued in 2021, to better align with current national policies on foreign satellite usage. The draft announcement was published for public consultation on August 20, 2025, with the comment period concluding on September 3, 2025.

Applying for Authorization

Two types of operators may apply for authorization:

Thai operators who intend to use foreign satellites owned by World Trade Organization (WTO) member countries to provide satellite communication services to third parties; and

Foreign operators of satellites owned by WTO member countries who intend to operate a business providing satellite communication services within Thailand.

Applications for approval must be submitted to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) according to the NBTC's established procedures.

In considering whether to permit foreign satellites to provide services within Thailand, the relevant authority will take into account technical justifications, economic benefits, social benefits, and national security considerations.

Determining Satellite Ownership

The determination of which country qualifies as the owner of a satellite is based primarily on the country that holds the satellite network filing rights registered with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The satellite network filing includes details regarding frequency usage, orbital positions, and technical specifications of the satellite operations. It serves as a regulatory tool used by the ITU and its member states to manage the use of frequency bands and satellite orbital resources.

If the country listed in the ITU register as holding the satellite network filing rights does not have a genuine connection to the satellite, the determination will be made based on the country that has the authority to control the satellite's operations. If this determination is also not possible, the country of ownership will be the country of nationality of the majority shareholder (natural person or legal entity) who exercises actual controlling power over the satellite.

