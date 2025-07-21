ESMA Releases Final Regulatory Standards Ahead Of MiCA Implementation

The Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation ("MiCA") has officially come into full force as of 30 December 2024, marking a historic milestone in the European Union's regulatory approach to crypto-assets. In preparation for this transition, the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") has published its final package of regulatory technical standards and guidelines, solidifying the framework for the EU's crypto market.

Over the past 18 months, ESMA, in collaboration with the European Banking Authority ("EBA"), has developed more than 30 technical standards and guidelines, ensuring a structured and transparent regulatory environment. These measures aim to enhance market integrity, investor protection, and supervisory convergence across EU member states.

Strengthening Crypto Market Oversight

Verena Ross, Chair of ESMA, acknowledged the significance of MiCA's implementation, while also cautioning investors about the inherent risks of crypto-assets, including volatility and uncertainty.

"While MiCA provides a much-needed regulatory framework, it does not eliminate the fundamental risks associated with the crypto market. Investors must remain fully aware of these risks before engaging in this space," Ross emphasised.

ESMA has committed to ongoing supervision and cooperation with National Competent Authorities ("NCAs") to ensure the effective enforcement of MiCA's provisions and maintain a harmonised regulatory environment across the EU.

Key Regulatory Measures Now Enforced

The newly released regulatory package covers a wide range of critical areas aimed at enhancing market transparency, investor protection, and supervisory convergence. The main components include: Market Abuse Regulations

In a significant regulatory move, the ESMA has introduced new Regulatory Technical Standards ("RTS") under MiCA to address market abuse in crypto-asset trading. The Guidelines establish a comprehensive framework for detecting, reporting, and sanctioning fraudulent trading behaviors, ensuring that crypto markets operate with the same level of oversight as traditional financial markets. The new rules introduce enhanced surveillance obligations, mandatory reporting mechanisms, and a streamlined enforcement process for cross-border violations.

Entities engaged in crypto trading, including crypto-asset service providers ("CASPs") and other market participants executing transactions, are now required to implement advanced market surveillance systems capable of detecting patterns of insider trading, price manipulation, and fraudulent order placements. These systems must produce automated alerts for suspicious trading activity, supported by human oversight to refine detection and reduce false positives. Furthermore, firms must conduct ongoing assessments of their monitoring systems to ensure effectiveness, with regular audits required to maintain compliance. To improve investigative efficiency, companies are obliged to retain records of orders, transactions, and trading behavior for at least five years, providing regulators with the ability to trace and reconstruct potentially illicit activities.

A key component of the framework is the introduction of a standardised template for reporting suspicious transactions ("STORs"), ensuring that all cases of potential market abuse are documented in a consistent and detailed manner. The template requires firms to submit reports covering not only suspicious orders and transactions but also irregularities in the functioning of distributed ledger technology ("DLT"), such as manipulation of consensus mechanisms. The Guidelines mandate that STORs be submitted without delay as soon as a reasonable suspicion arises, allowing authorities to take immediate action. ESMA has also emphasised that surveillance obligations extend to both on-chain and off-chain transactions, ensuring a holistic view of market activities that may be used to facilitate abuse.

To facilitate more effective cross-border enforcement, ESMA has established a formal coordination mechanism between competent authorities in different EU member states. When a case of market abuse is identified, regulators are required to share STORs without undue delay, ensuring that enforcement actions can be applied efficiently across jurisdictions. Furthermore, ESMA may intervene to coordinate investigations when multiple national authorities are involved. This regulatory alignment significantly strengthens enforcement efforts, closing loopholes that previously allowed bad actors to exploit regulatory inconsistencies between jurisdictions.

Reverse Solicitation Guidelines

ESMA has clarified that reverse solicitation—where a client independently requests a crypto-related service—should be applied strictly and only in limited cases. Firms cannot use this exemption to circumvent MiCA's requirements, ensuring that the framework remains robust and enforceable. ESMA's Guidelines provide a detailed framework to prevent regulatory loopholes, specifying that solicitation includes direct and indirect marketing, such as online promotions, social media campaigns, brand advertising, and partnerships with influencers. In this way, any form of targeted outreach toward EU clients, including SEO strategies, localised websites, or digital advertising, may disqualify a firm from relying on the exemption.

Additionally, the Guidelines emphasise that reverse solicitation must be genuinely initiated by the client, and third-country firms cannot use the initial request to market additional crypto-assets or services beyond the original transaction. The exemption also does not apply indefinitely—ESMA states that firms cannot maintain ongoing relationships with EU clients under the guise of reverse solicitation. To ensure compliance, the Guidelines establish supervisory practices for national authorities, including monitoring firms' digital footprints, tracking consumer complaints, and identifying third-country firms attempting to bypass MiCA requirements through intermediaries or affiliates.

In addition to the abovementioned requirements, ESMA defines criteria for determining when a crypto-asset or service is of the "same type" as the one originally requested, preventing firms from using broad classifications to market unrelated products. The Guidelines further reinforce that third-country firms must operate within strict boundaries, protecting EU investors and ensuring a level playing field for MiCA-compliant service providers.

Suitability Guidelines for CASPs

CASPs offering investment advice or portfolio management must now comply with suitability rules aligned with MiFID II requirements. Under ESMA's new Guidelines, firms are required to collect and assess comprehensive information on a client's knowledge, experience, investment objectives, risk tolerance, and financial situation before making recommendations or investment decisions on their behalf. This ensures that clients receive advice tailored to their needs, preventing mis-selling and reckless exposure to high-risk assets.

The suitability assessment framework applies whenever CASPs provide advisory or discretionary portfolio management services. ESMA mandates that firms conduct a thorough risk evaluation, ensuring that clients understand not just the economic characteristics of crypto-assets but also the technological risks involved, such as smart contract vulnerabilities, cybersecurity threats, and transaction irreversibility. Special attention is placed on assessing a client's ability to bear potential losses, particularly given the speculative nature of many crypto-assets.

Periodic reassessments are also a regulatory requirement, ensuring that a client's profile remains accurate over time. CASPs must update suitability assessments at least every two years, or sooner if a client's financial situation, risk tolerance, or investment goals change. The Guidelines also introduce mandatory periodic statements for portfolio management services, requiring CASPs to provide clients with detailed performance reviews, transaction summaries, and suitability updates every three months unless an alternative monitoring system is in place.

A key element of the framework is preventing firms from evading these obligations. ESMA explicitly warns against companies misclassifying services to avoid suitability requirements, ensuring that firms providing investment recommendations—whether occasional or ongoing—comply fully with the framework. Additionally, national regulators retain the authority to challenge and reassess a firm's classification of crypto-assets to ensure that advisory services align with investor protection principles.

Investor Protection in Crypto-Asset Transfers

The new Guidelines mandate that CASPs shall establish clear policies and procedures for transferring crypto-assets on behalf of clients. Under the recently published framework, CASPs must implement robust policies and procedures governing crypto transfers, with a sharp focus on pre-contractual disclosures. Clients must be fully informed—before committing to a service—about key details such as execution times, applicable fees, supported distributed ledger networks, and any potential risks, including transaction irreversibility. To prevent hidden costs, firms are also required to provide a clear breakdown of all charges, including blockchain network fees such as gas costs.

Beyond transparency, ESMA is tightening security and compliance requirements. This means that CASPs must establish firm protocols for executing, rejecting, or suspending transfers based on risk factors, including anti-money laundering ("AML") safeguards in line with the Transfer of Funds Regulation ("TFOR"). If a transfer is blocked or reversed, clients must be notified immediately, provided with a clear explanation, and given guidance on how to address the issue.

Crucially, the Guidelines also establish liability standards for CASPs in cases of unauthorised or erroneous transactions, ensuring that firms take full responsibility for errors and offer appropriate redress to affected clients. By enforcing these consumer-centric policies, ESMA aims to instill greater trust in the crypto-asset market, reducing operational risks, and create a harmonised regulatory framework across the European Union.

Classification of Crypto-Assets as Financial Instruments

The new framework also clarifies whether certain crypto-assets qualify as financial instruments under MiFID II. This distinction ensures that firms comply with the appropriate regulatory regime and prevents regulatory arbitrage.

A key principle of the framework is technological neutrality, ensuring that tokenised versions of traditional financial instruments—such as securities, derivatives, and collective investment units—are subject to the same regulatory oversight as their conventional counterparts. ESMA's substance-over-form approach requires that the classification of crypto-assets be based on their economic function and the rights they confer, rather than their technological structure or the way they are issued.

The Guidelines establish clear criteria for determining whether a crypto-asset should be classified as a financial instrument. Namely, to qualify as a transferable security, a crypto-asset must meet three cumulative conditions: (1) not be an instrument of payment, (2) belong to a class of securities, and (3) be negotiable on the capital market. Crypto-assets that grant share-like voting rights, dividend entitlements, or ownership stakes in an entity will generally fall within this category.

The Guidelines also clarify that debt-like tokens, structured tokens tracking market indices, and tokenised derivatives may be classified as financial instruments if they exhibit characteristics of bonds or structured securities.

Additionally, ESMA provides criteria for the classification of money market instruments, requiring that these tokens exhibit short-term maturity, low volatility, and be normally traded in the money market. Crypto-assets designed to pool capital from investors and generate returns under a defined investment policy will be categorised as collective investment units, subjecting them to fund regulation. Hybrid tokens—those combining investment and utility functions—will be classified based on their predominant economic characteristics, meaning that if they resemble financial instruments, MiFID II rules will apply.

For derivatives, the Guidelines clarify that crypto-assets referencing market indices, commodities, or other financial instruments may be classified as derivative contracts, regardless of whether settlement occurs in crypto or fiat currency. Additionally, ESMA establishes rules for emission allowances, confirming that crypto-assets used in carbon trading must align with EU Emissions Trading Scheme ("ETS") standards to qualify under MiFID II.

To enhance regulatory enforcement, the framework grants NCAs the power to challenge and reclassify crypto-assets if they believe a firm is misapplying the classification criteria to circumvent MiFID II. Offerors and entities seeking trading admission bear the primary responsibility for correctly classifying their assets, but NCAs may intervene at any time to reassess a crypto-asset's status.

Cybersecurity and ICT Risk Management

Entities engaged in crypto trading and offerings must now adhere to strict cybersecurity measures. These Guidelines set out minimum standards for IT security and risk management, particularly for firms that are not covered under MiCA and the Digital Operational Resilience Act ("DORA").

The Guidelines mandate robust security measures for access control, network security, and cryptographic key management. Firms must implement strict physical and logical access controls, ensuring only authorised personnel can access sensitive systems. Multi-factor authentication ("MFA"), role-based access control ("RBAC"), and periodic security audits are now required to prevent unauthorised breaches. To enhance system resilience, companies must also adopt comprehensive risk management protocols, including regular IT security assessments, real-time monitoring for cyber threats, and strict oversight of third-party IT service providers.

A key focus of the guidelines is cryptographic key management, a critical safeguard for securing digital assets. ESMA requires firms to store, renew, and back up private cryptographic keys securely, ensuring they cannot be lost or compromised. The Guidelines require companies to maintain detailed key registers and implement a structured replacement protocol for compromised or expired keys. Security policies must also address encryption of communications, data protection, and cyberattack prevention.

Additionally, ESMA has introduced administrative governance requirements, obligating firms to assign dedicated IT security personnel and ensure all employees handling sensitive systems receive periodic cybersecurity training. Management bodies will be held accountable for overseeing cybersecurity frameworks, ensuring compliance with EU security standards, and enforcing a clear chain of responsibility for IT risk management.

The new rules align crypto cybersecurity requirements with broader EU regulations such as NIS2, ISO 27001, and the Commission's ICT security standards, effectively closing regulatory loopholes that previously left many crypto firms vulnerable to cyber threats. By imposing tighter security protocols, real-time risk assessments, and clear accountability structures, ESMA is reinforcing investor confidence and ensuring that even firms operating outside MiCA adhere to rigorous security standards.

What Comes Next?

Now that MiCA is fully implemented, ESMA's focus shifts to ensuring compliance and addressing any emerging challenges in the evolving crypto landscape. The regulatory authority will continue to work with NCAs to ensure supervisory convergence and consistent enforcement across all EU member states.

Additionally, the finalised guidelines have been published in all official EU languages and are now legally binding. The European Commission will oversee the practical enforcement of the final RTSs submitted by ESMA.

With MiCA in force, the EU is now one of the first major jurisdictions to introduce a comprehensive regulatory framework for crypto-assets. This move is expected to increase investor confidence, reduce market manipulation, and enhance the overall stability of the crypto sector in Europe.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.